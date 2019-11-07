MARION — A portion of M-115 was closed due to a fatal crash between 14 Mile and 13 Mile Road.
M-115 was reopened about 3 p.m.
Around 11 a.m. emergency responders were sent out to a crash between a semi-truck and another vehicle in Marion on Thursday, Nov. 7.
After the semi was believed to have stopped to allow for a resident to leave their driveway, the unidentified driver of the vehicle behind the semi failed to yield and rear-ended the semi, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Department.
According to the sheriff's department, the driver of the vehicle sustained injuries from the crash that he eventually succumbed to at the scene.
As of right now, according to the sheriff's department, the crash is still under investigation and a press release is anticipated to come out with more information once the investigation is completed.
