EVART — Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept 30, Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on US-10 near the Evart airport.
The crash was the result of a 75-year-old Evart man losing control of his pickup truck while heading west on US-10, according to MSP.
After swerving into eastbound traffic, the pickup hit a cargo truck head-on.
The Evart man was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the cargo truck was not injured, according to MSP.
A portion of US-10 was closed from 95th Avenue and 110th Avenue while responding departments dealt with the accident.
Though still under investigation, weather, poor road conditions and bad tires are believed to be factors in the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
MSP was aided by the Evart Police Department, Evart Fire Department, Osceola County Sheriff's Office and Osceola County EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.