What in the world is happening at the grocery stores these days? Prices have increased and there doesn’t seem to be a consistent supply of much. It’s like a surprise every time you go to the store to see what is on the shelf, and not in a good way. It’s not a mystery, but it is complicated as far as what’s happening. COVID is not the only answer, but it’s shaping the changes and prices we are currently experiencing.
Will Thanksgiving be more expensive?
Yes, Thanksgiving meal will be a bit more expensive but not really according to Jayson Lusk, a renowned food and ag economist. (You can find his blog at jaysonlusk.com). Food prices relative to income are a tad more expensive but not more expensive than in years past.
Food may feel more expensive because it’s jumped quickly in the last year and it may feel scarcer. When walking into a grocery store and there are empty shelves of certain products it doesn’t feel very comforting especially when it kept happening for the last year or more. So, what is really happening? What’s to blame?
Not the Farmers
Farmers aren’t creating high prices of their commodities, meaning they don’t set the prices they’d like to receive for the food they are creating. Mainly, it’s China. China is buying massive amounts of our corn, soy, wheat, pork and other goods. China’s pork production has been severely affected by the African Swine Fever in their pigs. Pigs have absolutely no immunity to this virus and once it affects a herd, it’s decimated. Lack of proper biosecurity on China pig farms is the main culprit.
Drought in Brazil helped boost American farmers’ profit in the grain sector. In recent years, Brazil and the U.S. are often neck and neck as world suppliers of corn and soybeans. With a shortage of their crops due to poor weather, the price for U.S. grain has really jumped.
However, with good profits in the American agriculture grain sector, beef and dairy prices are still not great. Sure, prices have increased in the stores, but that’s not being passed on to the farmer. The four largest meat packing companies are making the bulk of the money there, prompting Congress to investigate the price discrepancies between what the farmer gets and what the packer is charging their outlets. Through USDA and state funded grants, there are opportunities for smaller and regional independent processors to get back online. Many closed for business decades ago when consolidation occurred. Now there aren’t enough regional processors to meet the demand created by consumers wanting local meat.
Dairy is just a mystery when it comes to profits. It’s complicated at best, and the Federal Milk Marketing Order needs to be recreated, but no one in Congress has plowed through it. Dairy farmers often buy some grain in the form of soy or cornmeal, and those prices have increased. So much so that according to Yahoo Finance, “The U.S. herd shrank by 85,000 cows between June and September, the biggest four-month drop since 2009.” Thank you, Nathan Veddler, for sending this!
Expensive feed means dairy farms need to cull unproductive cows and not add more cows that won’t be productive. This effort won’t impact your dairy product purchases too much in the short term.
But there’s more!
Labor issues have been and will continue to plague everything in America for a while. Economists aren’t sure where the people have gone and why not all of them are returning to work. Lack of good childcare is a key factor, as well as people just retiring early. Take-home pay is higher and that’s all passed on to the consumer.
Energy constraints are probably the most complicated because governmental policy is primarily driving this one. The U.S. government is developing and pushing renewable energy sources that are clearly not yet able to supply our nation’s needs, while cutting petroleum-based energy supplies is making our nation more dependent on foreign petroleum. There is no new investment into new sources or technologies in petroleum. This is a problem not only for fuel, but packaging. Look at all the packaging needed for just food items!
Specifically for agriculture, fertilizer, pesticides and fuel prices are going through the roof. Fertilizer and pesticides have jumped 50% over 2020 and will double or triple again next growing season, all because petroleum and natural gas supplies are not being refilled fast enough. Why? Shutdowns of pipelines like the Keystone pipeline with a moratorium on any new infrastructure or creation of new petroleum sites. Natural gas is used for heat in homes, but also in poultry barns, pig barns, grain dryers and is used to create nitrogen fertilizers. Until the supply is back to normal levels, everyone is going to see elevated prices in natural gas products.
China has also stopped exporting phosphate for phosphorus fertilizer.
Bullwhip effect
Dr Trey Malone, MSU Extension Economist, in a recent conversation, pointed out that because of COVID, our buying habits have changed in small ways that have impacted the supply chain. This creates a bullwhip effect, meaning the more changes along the supply chain, the greater effect down the line. There is not a good answer as how to solve these constraints.
Solutions
One, be patient and be flexible with food choices. If the store isn’t carrying your favorite cereal that day, what is something similar at a that price point? Two, plan. If you see something you’ll need for the holidays and can freeze it or its shelf life is adequate, get it.
Three, buying in bulk locally can be a good way to save money in the long run, especially on beef and pork (if you have the room in your freezer). One Michigan beef producer, Jennifer Smith, did the math on a quarter beef bought from her farm vs the price from a local chain grocery store including sales prices from October 15. Buying from a farmer saved the purchaser more than $100. That savings goes up when buying a half or whole animal.
If you garden and canned or froze produce, you have already reduced your overall food costs. Next year, buy things in bulk from local farmers or grow your own and preserve it. Some farms still have some produce on hand to sell.
Jodi DeHate is the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) Technician for Missaukee, Wexford, Kalkaska and Crawford counties. She can be contacted at jodi.dehate@macd.org or 231-839-7193.
