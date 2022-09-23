2022 Festival of the Pines

Youth Archery Results

The following are the results for the Youth Archery event that was held during the Festival of the Pines last weekend. Congratulations to this year’s participants. The winners are as follows:

Division 1 ages 6 to 8

Target

1st Place – Rhett Warson, Falmouth

2nd Place – J.J. Bump, Falmouth

3rd Place – Lucas Fischer, Kalkaska

3D

1st Place –Rhett Warson, Falmouth

2nd Place – J. J. Bump, Falmouth

3rd Place – Lucas Fischer, Kalkaska

Division 2 ages 9 to 11

Target

1st Place – Raegan Chambers, Howell

2nd Place – Hudson Birgy, Manton

2nd Place – Kora Iles, Lake City

3D

1st Place –Hudson Birgy, Manton

2nd Place – Raegan Chambers, Howell

3rd Place – Kora Iles, Lake City

Division 4 ages 9 to 11 Aided

Target

1st Place – Alice Krause, Marion

3D

1st Place – Alice Krause, Marion

Division 5 ages 12 t 14 unsighted

Target

1st Place – Kaden Fischer, Kalkaska

3D

1st Place – Kaden Fischer, Kalkaska

Division 7 ages 12 to 14 Aided

Target

1st Place – Mia Krause, Marion

2nd Place – Owen Krause, Marion

3D

1st Place – Mia Krause, Marion

2nd Place – Owen Krause, Marion

