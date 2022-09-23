2022 Festival of the Pines
Youth Archery Results
The following are the results for the Youth Archery event that was held during the Festival of the Pines last weekend. Congratulations to this year’s participants. The winners are as follows:
Division 1 ages 6 to 8
Target
1st Place – Rhett Warson, Falmouth
2nd Place – J.J. Bump, Falmouth
3rd Place – Lucas Fischer, Kalkaska
3D
1st Place –Rhett Warson, Falmouth
2nd Place – J. J. Bump, Falmouth
3rd Place – Lucas Fischer, Kalkaska
Division 2 ages 9 to 11
Target
1st Place – Raegan Chambers, Howell
2nd Place – Hudson Birgy, Manton
2nd Place – Kora Iles, Lake City
3D
1st Place –Hudson Birgy, Manton
2nd Place – Raegan Chambers, Howell
3rd Place – Kora Iles, Lake City
Division 4 ages 9 to 11 Aided
Target
1st Place – Alice Krause, Marion
3D
1st Place – Alice Krause, Marion
Division 5 ages 12 t 14 unsighted
Target
1st Place – Kaden Fischer, Kalkaska
3D
1st Place – Kaden Fischer, Kalkaska
Division 7 ages 12 to 14 Aided
Target
1st Place – Mia Krause, Marion
2nd Place – Owen Krause, Marion
3D
1st Place – Mia Krause, Marion
2nd Place – Owen Krause, Marion
