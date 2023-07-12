Many years before the Greatest Fourth parade became an annual tradition in Lake City there was a popular Fourth of July parade in McBain! Young "Yankee Doodle" Lloyd Ardis helps to lead the way in this parade riding on his pony. The year is not recorded. (courtesy of Missaukee Historical Society)
