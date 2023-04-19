LAKE CITY – Fires in a northern Michigan town like Lake City were not uncommon in the late 1800s and the early years of the 1900s. Forest fires were more common in those days, for one thing, and in the rural north country the terrain was dominated by woods.
In the cities and towns were people lived in closer proximity to each other, nearly all the downtown structures and homes were constructed from wood.
Lake City had a number of significant fires over the years. The one that occurred on April 22, 1911 was a bad one but could have been worse if not for the prompt response of the local citizens and timely help from Cadillac.
According to a detailed, first-hand report of the fire appearing in the next issue of the Missaukee Republican newspaper, the blaze started in the stove pipe of R. V. Corwin’s living quarters early in that morning. At first, though, it did not seem threatening. In fact, it was supposed “to be fully extinguished without an alarm being given.”
The fire must have been smoldering, however, because by 10:40 a.m. on that fateful day nearly 112 years ago “flames were found bursting from the roof (of the Corwin residence) and an alarm was sounded.”
“For the next hour and a half it required the hardest possible work by everyone to confine the fire to the block from which it originated,” the report continued.
The fire proved very difficult to contain. “Nearly every building from a block south was on fire from one to a dozen times. Garden hoses, pails, etc. were pressed into service to extinguish the many different fires and to keep the buildings out of danger from the flying brands and sparks.”
The newspaper gave a list of the buildings that were ultimately destroyed by the fire. Included in the list were Dr. J. W. Decker’s building which featured the confectionary store and pool room of Austin Torrey on the first floor and the opera house on the second floor; a building owned by Mrs. C. Buethlen featuring the thrift store of Corwin and Fox on the first floor and the living quarters of R. V. Corwin on the second floor, where the fire originated; the building of Leo and Miss Hazel Langley with John Fox’s carpet weaving equipment in the front and Fox’s living quarters in the rear; the G.A.R. Hall building featuring Charles Davis’s restaurant on the first floor with living rooms on the second floor and the G.A.R. Hall itself; and Miss R.A. Howey’s corner building featuring Warren Jones’ barber shop on the lower floor and Dr. Decker’s office on the upper floor.
In addition, “Mrs. W. J. Morey’s large dwelling house which she lately vacated was partially destroyed, barns belonging to Anton Iverson and Mrs. C. Beuthlen were burned and an ice house belonging to the Muskegon Brewing Co. was badly damaged.”
With the fire still not contained and the very real possibility of the fire crossing John Street, “help was summoned from Cadillac.”
“An alarm was promptly turned into that city and twenty firemen, with ladders and hoses were soon leaving on a special train.” The newspaper noted that “after the start was finally made the trip was completed in 24 minutes.” That seems like awfully good time to get from Cadillac to Lake City 1911, especially with all that equipment!
The train arrived in Lake City a few minutes after noon and “a number of autos” with volunteer helpers arrived before the train.
“The Cadillac department came at a time when if the fire had crossed the street help would have been sorely needed and the prompt response is most thoroughly appreciated by our citizens.”
The newspaper reported said it was difficult to determine accurately the total financial loss caused by the fire but it was estimated “conservatively at $10,000.”
The paper also reported that the fire “was the worst one Lake City suffered since 1887, both in point of actual loss and in danger to the business section.”
“If the fire had started at night or if the wind had increased rather than diminished, the result could not have failed to have been much worse.”
The paper also commended volunteers “of the surrounding country” who came and whose service that day “should not be forgotten.”
