March 23, 2020 – District Health Department #10 reports the first confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Kalkaska County resident. DHD#10 is working quickly to investigate this case and to determine if there were any exposures to this individual.
“We ask that individuals please follow Governor Whitmer’s orders for sheltering in place and strictly practice social distancing at this time,” said DHD#10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “As cases are increasing, it is important to understand that individuals may display symptoms differently and not all who are sick with COVID-19 will be sick right away.”
At this time and because of the rapidly evolving nature of this pandemic, DHD#10 suggests that everyone should assume they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 who may not have known they had it. You should follow CDC guidelines and monitor yourselves and your loved ones for symptoms. If symptoms do begin to appear, please contact your healthcare provider for further instructions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.