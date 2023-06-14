Wooden boat at Hooker's Cove

Hooker's Cove on Lake Missaukee was a popular spot for anglers to try their luck at landing bass or other fish. This couple from a picture likely in the 1940s appears to be enjoying a relaxing day and perhaps anticipating a fresh fish dinner. The inscription simply says: Wooden Boat at Hooker's Cove. (courtesy of the Missaukee Historical Society) 

