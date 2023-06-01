This photo from the Missaukee Historical Society collection is identified simply as a wooden fishing boat at a place known as Hooker's Cove on Lake Missaukee. Photo is likely from a pleasant summer day in the 1940s and this couple appears to be targeting bass. Hopefully they had some success that day. (courtesy of Missaukee Historical Society)
