Hooker's Cove on Lake Missaukee was a popular spot for dropping a line and hopefully bringing home a fresh fish dinner. Here in this photo likely from the 1940s a couple appears to be having a relaxing time on the water. The caption for the photo just says a wooden boat at Hooker's Cove. No other details. (courtesy of Missaukee Historical Society)
