Five hospitalized after two-vehicle crash south of Cadillac on M-115

CADILLAC — Five people were sent to area hospitals Thursday following a two-vehicle crash south of Cadillac.
The crash occurred around 5:55 p.m. on M-115 near the Beacon and Bridge gas station.
According to a Wexford County sheriff's deputy on scene, the collision resulted from a Dodge truck turning in front of a Chevy Traverse traveling southeast on M-115. The truck was occupied by two people from LeRoy and the Traverse was occupied by three people from Cadillac.
The two people in the truck were transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and the three from Cadillac were transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
The deputy said it was unclear the extent of injuries, although he added that all parties were responsive and walking under their own power following the crash.
He said there was no immediate indications that drugs or alcohol had anything to do with the incident.
Additional information is not available at this time. The crash remains under investigation.
