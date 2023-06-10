CADILLAC — The end of the school year is always a fun time for students, but Friday, Lincoln Elementary upped the ante.
As the smells of popcorn filled the hallways of the school, a different couple of senses were stimulated as you walked out of the back of the school toward the playground. Once outside, the buzz of a foam machine and the joyful sounds of children playing and laughing filled your ear and a mountain of bubbly foam-covered students filled your sight.
During the entire day, Lincoln students from junior kindergarten through fifth grade participated in a foam party. The grades rotated to enjoy the foam throughout the day. The foam party was part of how the school was celebrating the student’s hard work during the year.
Lincoln Principal Kerri Roby had the idea and then math specialist Elisha Koenig ran with it. While they originally were looking at renting a machine, Koenig said they quickly figured out that that might prove hard to do. The closest vendor that offered such a rental was in Detroit.
For that reason, Koenig said she started researching purchasing a machine.
“I looked up a company and gave them a call. Then I approached our PTL and it came to fruition,” she said. “It was a collaborative effort and thought it was something the kids would enjoy and not like anything they have done before.”
Koenig also said the foam used with the machine the school bought is biodegradable, hypo-allergenic, non-staining and scent-free.
Lincoln third-grader Jasher Behn, 8, said he liked the foam party and his favorite part was hiding under the foam and then grabbing people. Fourth-grader Dexter Brainerd, 9, said he also thought it was pretty fun but the foam got in his eyes and that wasn’t fun. He also said he had used bubbles on a Slip-N-Slide but nothing like a foam party.
Fellow fourth-grader Braxton Beard, 10, said this was a new experience for him.
“My favorite part is messing around and getting foam all over yourself,” he said.
