Regarding the recent articles on Norwich (Moorestown) schools,
Submitted by Susan Bowman Rogers
My mother, Vervane Simpson Bowman, was shown in the picture of the upper grades District #1 Norwich Township in the March 9, 1940 Cadillac Evening News. She went on to graduate from Lake City Area Schools in 1947, married Donald Bowman (from Merritt area) in 1948, and I was born in 1949. After the first year of my life, I lived in Moorestown until my marriage and have been a proud resident of Missaukee County for my life.
At 5 years of age in 1954 I began my adventure of attending the Moorestown school, located across the street from my home. This Building (photo included) had the front entry way with stairs going up to the classrooms and bathrooms and coat rooms. Stairways went down to the basement. The basement contained the cafeteria with seating, storage area, and a stage for presenting Christmas programs and awards assemblies. Elizabeth Anderson was the cook. The basement was also used for school board meetings and community events. In the late 1950’s a two story storage area was added at the back, upper level for supplies off each of the two class rooms, and lower level for entrance to the basement. The janitor was Huey Loney.
The two classrooms were nicknamed the “Little Room” (grades Kindergarten through Third) and the “Big Room” (grades fourth through sixth). Grades seven through twelve were transported to Lake City each day. Tuition was paid by Moorestown to Lake City Area Schools. A garage housed two buses. The two buses each picked up children on their route and then met (often on 7 Mile Road) to transfer the Lake City bound to one bus and the elementary children back to Moorestown, obviously reversing in the afternoon. Buses usually left the garage at 7:30 a.m. and school started at 8:30 and let out at 3:30 p.m. As a Lake City student my bus ride was about one hour each way. The two bus drivers were Huey Loney and Alvin Shippy.
The total students for the school averaged 45 to 50 students. All students had full day class but kindergarten children brought their rugs or blankets for their afternoon rest. Various teachers who taught at the school Little Room from 1954 until 1967 were Della Loney, Katherine Nichols, Helen Geiger, and Donna Wilson. The Big Room had Ida Mosher and Beatrice Pace during the same time frame. There were only two teachers per year and they were not only responsible for teaching but for monitoring all school activities.
In some ways the classroom logistics were very different from todays. Because there were several grades and all grades had several classes each day, the teacher had many class preps per day. When I was in the Big Room, we were graded in Math, English, History, Science, Geography, Reading and Spelling. The Big Room teacher had three grades that she was responsible for teaching these 7 classes each day, 21 preps per day. However, as a 4th grader sitting in the classroom watching the 5th grader being taught math, I could learn a little bit about what was coming next year. This was an important factor in these small schools.
In 1964 the State of Michigan passed a law called the 1964 School District Reorganization Act in an attempt to consolidate school districts statewide. Because Moorestown didn’t run a full K-12 program, apparently we could choose to combine or an election would be held with both Lake City and Moorestown votes combined to determine the winner. An election was held January 1967 and Moorestown became part of the Lake City Area Schools in September 1967, thus ending the Moorestown school.
The small one or two room schools provided a serious need in their time. Included is another photo of the students who attended Moorestown school for the 1955/1956 school year. You may recognize a few of us who still live in the area.
