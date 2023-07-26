LAKE CITY

Record in 2022: 5-5

Fri, Aug. 25 – CHEBOYGAN

Thurs, Aug. 31 – at Evart*

Fri, Sept. 8 – PINE RIVER*

Fri, Sept. 15 – at Manton*

Fri, Sept. 22 – at Beal City*

Fri, Sept. 29 – McBAIN*

Fri, Oct. 6 – HOUGHTON LAKE*#

Fri, Oct. 13 – at Roscommon*

Fri, Oct. 20 – GRAYLING

*Highland Conference

#Homecoming

McBAIN

Record in 2022: 5-5

Fri, Aug. 25 – LAKEVIEW

Thurs, Aug. 31 – at Manton*

Fri, Sept. 8 – BEAL CITY*

Fri, Sept. 15 – at Roscommon*

Fri, Sept. 22 – HOUGHTON LAKE*

Fri, Sept. 29 – at Lake City*

Fri, Oct. 6 – at Evart*

Fri, Oct. 13 – PINE RIVER*

Fri, Oct. 20 – at Fowler

*Highland Conference

