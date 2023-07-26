LAKE CITY
Record in 2022: 5-5
Fri, Aug. 25 – CHEBOYGAN
Thurs, Aug. 31 – at Evart*
Fri, Sept. 8 – PINE RIVER*
Fri, Sept. 15 – at Manton*
Fri, Sept. 22 – at Beal City*
Fri, Sept. 29 – McBAIN*
Fri, Oct. 6 – HOUGHTON LAKE*#
Fri, Oct. 13 – at Roscommon*
Fri, Oct. 20 – GRAYLING
*Highland Conference
#Homecoming
McBAIN
Record in 2022: 5-5
Fri, Aug. 25 – LAKEVIEW
Thurs, Aug. 31 – at Manton*
Fri, Sept. 8 – BEAL CITY*
Fri, Sept. 15 – at Roscommon*
Fri, Sept. 22 – HOUGHTON LAKE*
Fri, Sept. 29 – at Lake City*
Fri, Oct. 6 – at Evart*
Fri, Oct. 13 – PINE RIVER*
Fri, Oct. 20 – at Fowler
*Highland Conference
