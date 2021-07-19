Forest Township No. 3
Here is the history of the Pollard School, as gathered by the teacher and pupils back in 1940.
“There seemed to be very little we could find out about the history of our school. We sent questionnaires to all the homes of the district and received some information from Mrs. Lawrence Lake, Henry Molitor, Charles Stevens, Tom Latchaw and from Fred Reeder of Lake City.
“The school house was first built on Reeder Corners in Forest Township on M-55 and sixty years ago the building partly burned down. Later the location of the school was changed to a more central part of the district, where it now stands. The present building was put up by Charles Stevens.
“Some of the first families to settle here were: John Pollard, F.L. Deckers, Charles Reeders, and VanNortons. The main industry was lumbering but the people raised enough crops for themselves. As the lumbering industry began to decline the people turned to farming more and more.
“The earliest school officers were: F.L. Decker, John Pollard, and Charles Reeder. The school was named for John Pollard.
“Among some of the first scholars to go to school here were: Will Pollard, Mrs. Wm. Ardis, and Fred Reeder.
“We found the names of some of the teachers who have taught here but we could not find the exact dates of the years that they taught.
List of teacher: Luck Decker, Alice Slade, Cora Seafuse, Mary Sutherland, Rena Parker, Ruth Brady, Effie Weidman, Mayme Coon, Mary Barton, Elfreda Kunert, Leona Beckwith, Doris Scott, Flora Miller, Anna Halverson, Jay Rogers, Ford Cox, Doris McGinness, Julia Hanford, Helen Geiger and Mrs. Carol Luce.
“At the time Mrs. Lucy Decker was teacher she had a small child which she would take to school with her and take care of it along with her schoolroom duties.
“The residents that have been in the district the longest are Mr. and Mrs. Henry Molitor, Mr. and Mrs. Rider, Mr. and Mrs. Sherman, Mr. and Mrs. Latchaw and Mrs. Scott.”
The location of the second schoolhouse mentioned in the history was in the northwest corner of the northeast quarter of Section 32. On the 1907 report there were two teachers listed. Anna L. Halverson taught 6 ¾ months and Lulu S. Ryan taught 1 ¼ months. Their combined salary was $280. There were 12 pupils. The director was H.D. Hanmer.
The last report of this district was made in 1943. In 1944 it consolidated with Lake City. The building was sold and remodeled into a house. In 1953, when the family was away from home, the house was completely destroyed by a tornado.
