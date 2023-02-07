Forest management is a balancing act — how does proper management get done and who defines proper management?
There are two main approaches: the wise use of nature and the preservation of nature. These two approaches reject destruction of wildlife. But when it comes to the actual management of wildlife and nature, they differ. One approach aims to accommodate humanity’s use of wild nature as a resource for food, timber and other raw materials, as well as for recreation.
This approach appeals to our own best interests, or to the interests of humans over time-sustainable use. The goal of management is to enhance and maintain nature’s yield as a valuable resource for human beings.
For the preservationist, on the other hand, the goal is to protect pristine nature, not to use it, carefully or otherwise. If human intervention has damaged wild nature (for instance by pollution) then projects to restore nature to something like its former state may be permissible. But aside from genuine restoration cases, from a preservationist perspective, wild places should be allowed to develop on their own with as little interference from humans as possible. The “naturalness” of the non-human world is what’s valued here. The only use humans should make of protected areas is for recreation, and only then if recreation leaves no trace behind.
Let’s consider a balance between the two approaches.
At one time, forests were viewed as a roadblock to development and progress. Michigan was cleared of trees from coast to coast, as wood was needed for all phases of life, literally from infant to death (think cradle to casket). Wild animals have been a critical resource for humans — food, fur, entertainment.
Forest management involves foresters, landowners, loggers, sawmills, papermills, equipment manufacturers and thousands of other companies that comprise the forest industry. Logging, mills and the entire forest industry provide an almost unimaginable number, quantity and quality of benefits.
Forestry, today, is a multi-faceted and complex profession that includes high-end harvesting technology, horse logging, field research, conservation, climate change and the roles of forests. Human beings require forest products and forest services, such things as wood, clean water, habitat, carbon sequestration and so on.
Forests are threatened from many angles, ownership breaking larger tracts of land into smaller tracts, deer browsing, climate change, exotic species, benign neglect, heavy recreation use and the loss of forest industry. Sustainable forest management maintains all the benefits provided by forests and helps mitigate the threats.
Forestry involves a bucket-full of biological and ecological sciences that are employed to create the sort of flourishing forests that most of us would like to see. Forests that are purposefully built into sustainable resources support both current and future generations.
There are a variety of volunteer programs available to assist landowners in terms of land management — traditional forest management, ecological forestry or wildlife management. The Qualified Forest Program (QFP) is a property tax reduction program for forested parcels with a minimum of 20 acres in size and not already receiving the homestead or agriculture tax exemption. When enrolled in QFP, you receive a property tax reduction (up to a net amount of 16 mills annually) in exchange for and as an incentive for following a management plan with sustainable forest management practices prescribed. This plan must be written by a private sector forester on the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Qualified Forester list. For more information about QFP, visit www.michigan.gov/mdard/ environment/forestry/qualified-forest-program.
American Tree Farm System (ATFS) and Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) Forest, Wetlands, Habitat System (FWHS) are both programs that can help you adopt better practices to protect your forest, wetlands, and other habitats. ATFS is a national forest certification program; MAEAP FWHS is a Michigan-specific verification program. Both programs help you examine and improve your current management practices to minimize negative impacts to the land and the water. They are both volunteer programs where you are playing a positive role in the protection and sustainable management of our natural resources. Questions from the ATFS inspection and MAEAP FWHS risk assessment help you better understand topics such as sustainable land management; protection of air, water, and soil; compliance with laws and best management practices; forest product harvesting; reforestation and afforestation; wetland management; grassland management; wildlife habitat; biodiversity; ecosystem health; protection of special sites; and aesthetics. Upon successful completion of these programs, you get signs to proudly post on your property, exhibiting your outstanding environmental stewardship.
For more information about ATFS in Michigan, visit www.treefarmsystem.org/michigan. For more information about MAEAP FWHS, visit https://maeap.org/getverified/forest-wetlands-habitat-system. Jodi DeHate, MAEAP Technician, can also be of assistance-jodi.dehate@macd.org or 231-839-7193.
Financial assistance may be available to offset the financial cost of a management plan or implementation of practices such as planting native trees and shrubs, planting native wildflowers and grasses, or controlling non-native invasive species. One of our partners, the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), has a variety of programs that may help. Contact Jeff Fewless, NRCS District Conservationist, jeff.fewless@usda.gov or Lynnette Robertson, lynnette.robertson@usda.gov, 231-775-7681 ext. 3 to learn more.
Sherry Blaszak is the Missaukee Conservation District Manager. Bill Cook, retired MSU Forester/Biologist, www.nature.com and Josh Shields, Manistee CD Forester, contributed to this article. For more information, contact Sherry at 231-839-7193, sherry.blaszak@macd.org or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District Office, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
