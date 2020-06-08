IDLEWILD — Police on Sunday discovered the remains of a person's body in Lake County while conducting a search of a residence connected to a missing person case from 2018.
The body was discovered on property in Pleasant Plains Township, off Esther Avenue, where Richard Allen Ashbrook, who was reported missing on Feb. 11, 2018, was last known to have stayed.
"At the time, it was a well-being check," Martin said about the original missing person report. "Deputies made contact with someone at the residence and they told them everything was OK but they didn't know where (Ashbrook) had gone. I don't think at the time it was looked upon as possibly a criminal case."
Martin told the Cadillac News that after family members requested police look more closely at the case, he decided to open the investigation back up.
Recently, Martin said they received some information indicating that evidence of Ashbrook's whereabouts may be found on the property.
On Friday, a search warrant was obtained for the residence on the property and during investigation, detectives collected evidence to assist in the case, however Ashbrook still had not been located.
On Sunday, crews returned to the property and excavated the exterior rear yard of the residence, where they located human remains buried at the site.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the Michigan State Police Crime Lab, proceeded with exhuming the human remains while also collecting other evidence.
Martin said they won't definitively know whose body it is until they get results back from the MSP Crime Lab, which could take a couple months.
At this time, Martin said there are several individuals they consider "people of interest" in the case. He said they're all local residents. He couldn't go into any more detail about their relationships with Ashbrook before he was reported missing.
"It's definitely suspicious," Martin said in regard to the case. "Foul play is suspected."
Once they have positive identification of the body, Martin said it could take some additional time for the sheriff's office to conduct interviews, compile witness statements and prepare a case for presentation to the prosecutor's office for possible criminal charges.
If you have any information about the case, please contact Detective Lt. Nixon at (231) 679-0051.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Michigan State Police Crime Lab, Lake County Central Dispatch, H&H Excavating, and Mid-Michigan Medical Examiner Service.
