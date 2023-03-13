A tale of two chilis

For a chance to win this spice set valued at $60, simply call (or text) 269-625-5817 and state (or type) “Burlap & Barrel Single Origin Chili Spice Bundle.” Be sure to provide your name, number and mailing address. One winner will be randomly drawn and announced in next Monday’s Taste Page feature. Good luck and thanks for supporting the Cadillac News!
When we get to this time of the year, I can’t help but feel that we need to officially celebrate the ending of winter! Now, while many like to wait until spring, I can’t think of a better time to squeeze in all our favorite colder weather dishes before the weather flips our taste buds into wanting lighter and cooler foods of spring.
Personally, I think that if food were to be designed specifically for our northern winters, chili would be a dish that ranks within the top 10. However, what I find most amusing about this dish is that its origins, which are considered hotly debated tales at this point, all suggest that chili was born in the hot climate found near our southern U.S. border.
Makes me wonder why they called it “Chili” because when I was a kid I thought it was named so because eating it made you feel less “Chilly!” While that may have been a clever childish thought, I was clearly wrong.
To me, chili has always been a cold weather dish because of the heat and comfort it provides. Plus, its heaviness makes it unsuitable (to me) for serving during the warmer, lighter food months.
That said, I do realize that my tale on chili is based entirely upon my own family’s routines, and that there are many households all over our great state (and country) that enjoy eating chili all year through, but just not me.
While I was traveling earlier this year to be near an ill family member, I was blessed with an opportunity to have an evening with my dear cousin Elizabeth, who kindly had a surprise supper waiting for us when my sister Margaret and I arrived.
We had spent the entire day in an I.C.U. unit, so getting hit with the aroma of something warm, earthy and meaty cooking away felt nearly as soothing as the hugs that our cousin dispensed to us that day.
Handing us each a beer to drink (because she said it was the proper beverage to pair with what she was serving), my sister and I both raised our eyebrows with wonder and excitement over what she was about to serve.
“I made a chicken chili,” Elizabeth said, smiling, “hoping its heat would help take that ‘chilly’ feeling away! I’ve got some chips and cheese to help turn your bowls into their own little parties!”
Marg and I confessed to never having eaten a white chicken chili before because our mom only made the beefy, meaty red kind. A horse of a different color (and flavors) indeed.
Feeling cautious because we had never had it before, our fear expressed itself quite visibly through the tiny portions we each drew.
Dipping our spoons in nervously, Marg and I both found its flavor to be quite pleasing. So much so that we quickly sprang up and beat feet back to the stove for proper-sized refills.
It was simply delicious, and unlike any I had before. Offering a flavor that danced somewhere between an amazing bowl of chicken soup and an ooey-gooey cheesy queso dip. I couldn’t get enough of it, and got to the point where I was using a corn chip to scoop the filling out of the bowl as if it were a dip — oh my!
Telling chili tales with cousin Elizabeth got us around to agreeing that spice blends are better when homespun because they add more flavor due to jar spices being fresher and higher in quality, as well as more economical if fully used.
Plus, chili and taco seasoning mixes tend to contain lots of flour and sodium, and just a small amount of chili powder, cumin, garlic, oregano and onion (and cayenne if it is a spicier mix). Some add msg too, which my sister Marg and I cannot use because of the health issues it’s known to trigger in us.
The flour is there for thickening, but you can sub arrowroot powder or potato starch, which will also skirt gluten issues, or not add any at all.
If you’ve always made chili using those packets of chili seasoning mix, then you are going to be in for a real surprise to find the awesome fresh flavor that fresh spices bring to your chili.
Another surprise is that I am giving away a special chili spice set. Look for details on this page.
Come and celebrate these final cold days of winter in northern Michigan with a nice bowl of chili (or two). I dare you to try a chili that’s new, and if nothing else you’ll end up with a tale to tell about two chilis, too.
Whether meaty, beany, chicken or white, there’s a bowl of chili out there that’s calling you to come and celebrate the end of winter with some fireworks that come by way of stimulating flavor-launching spices that regardless of its name, sure does help make that “chilly” feeling go away — enjoy!
Laura’s Slow-stewed Meaty Chili
Prep time: 5minutes; Cook time: 2 hours, 15 minutes; Total time: 2 hours, 20 minutes: Yield: 4 servings.
1 large sweet onion, chopped
2 tablespoons oil
1 pound ground or chunked meat, your favorite
1 quart organic chicken bone broth or vegetable broth
1 teaspoon unrefined mineral salt
3 tablespoons homemade chili seasoning mix (see recipe)
15 ounces kidney beans, drained
4 ounces tomato paste
In a heavy-bottomed, oven-proof pot over high heat, combine oil and onion. Stir and cook until onions begin to caramelize, about 5 minutes, then begin adding ground meat in small wads. Stir occasionally, and cook until meat begins to sear and gain crusty edges, about 7-10 minutes. Add half the vegetable broth, then use a spatula to scrape the bottom of the pan to loosen bits, then add the rest of broth, seasoning mix, beans and tomato paste. Bring to boil, then place pot, uncovered, in a 350-degree pre-heated oven, and stew for 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Serve with shredded cheese, sour cream and chopped onion, if desired, that day, or wait a day to make it even better!
Self-made Chili Seasoning Mix
1/2 cup chili powder
1/4 cup garlic powder
1/4 cup cumin
1/4 cup onion powder
2 tablespoons Greek oregano (marjoram)
2 tablespoons paprika
1 tablespoon thyme (optional)
In a bowl, combine all ingredients, then move to an airtight glass container.
To use: Use 2-3 tablespoons of this mix to replace one packet of store-bought chili seasoning mix. Add 1 teaspoon of a thickening agent (arrowroot powder, potato starch, cornstarch or flour) to the tablespoons of spices just before blending into the chili pot, if desired.
Cousin’s Classic Chicken Chili
Prep time:15 minutes; Cook time: 35 minutes; Total time: 1 hour. Yield: 6 servings
1 small yellow onion, diced
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound of your favorite chicken meat, raw
2 cloves garlic, finely minced
1 quart low-sodium chicken broth
7 ounces diced green chilies
1 1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
8 ounces Neufchatel or cream cheese, cubed
1 1/4 cups frozen or fresh corn
30 ounces cannellini beans
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for serving
Garnish (optional): Tortilla chips or strips, Monterey jack cheese, sliced avocado, cilantro or parsley
In a Dutch oven or similar over medium-high heat, heat oil, then add onion and saute for 5 minutes, then add chicken meat. Cook until meat gets seared and onions begin to caramelize, about 8 minutes. Add garlic and saute 1 minute longer, then add chicken broth, green chilies, cumin, paprika, oregano, coriander, cayenne pepper and season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring mixture just to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 15 minutes. Drain and rinse beans in a fine mesh strainer or colander, then measure out 1 cup. Set whole beans aside, transfer 1 cup beans to a food processor along with 1/4 cup broth from soup, puree until nearly smooth.
Add Neufchatel cheese to soup along with corn, whole beans and pureed beans and stir well. Simmer 5-10 minutes longer.
Stir in chicken, fresh lime juice and cilantro/parsley.
Serve with garnishes (if using).