The Neff Zone was on hiatus last week, so a bit of catching up is in order. The Super Bowl was viewed by estimated 113 million people, so let's begin with that.
If you watched the Super Bowl last Sunday you may also have been one of the 118.7 million viewers who saw the halftime extravaganza. You may wonder how much those music superstars are compensated for their performances. “Who is the highest-paid Super Bowl performer? That's a trick question, because none of them have ever been paid. As it turns out, artists do not get paid for the Super Bowl Halftime Show by the NFL. The NFL pays for artists' travel expenses to get to and from (and to stay in) the city hosting the big game.” The show does cost a lot to produce which is paid for by sponsors. (https://parade.com/entertainment/how-much-super-bowl-halftime-performers-get-paid and https://www.newser.com/story/331555/this-super-bowl-was-the-3rd-most-watched-tv-show-ever.html.)
If those stars make no money, then why do they do the show? “According to Forbes, (no pay) is actually customary for all performers. Instead, the profit comes in the form of increased sales and attention.” (https://www.forbes.com/sites/marisadellatto/2023/02/10/why-rihanna-wont-get-paid-for-her-super-bowl-halftime-show/)
By the way, the NFL does not foot the cost for the National Anthem's military flyover either. In a way, you (the taxpayer) pays for this.
“Flyovers cost the military money, typically well upwards of $100,000 in fuel, transportation, and logistics costs. But flyovers are a massive military recruiting ad in the sky, and they offer added value if the services can highlight aspects of their history or the range and capabilities of their aviation platforms.” (https://www.sandboxx.us/blog/this-years-historic-super-bowl-flyover-and-5-more-memorable-ones/)
Valentine's Day was also last week, so images of hearts were everywhere. HealthGrades.com noted eight things you may not know about your own heart.
“The average human heart weighs seven to 15 ounces. A healthy heart is similar in size to an adult’s clenched fist. Although habit has us putting our hand on the left side of the chest when we learn to say the Pledge of Allegiance as youngsters, the heart is actually in the center of your chest, right between your lungs. And a healthy heart beats between 60 and 100 times a minute.” More at: https://www.healthgrades.com/right-care/heart-health/8-surprising-things-you-may-not-know-about-your-heart
Keeping your heart healthy is one aspect of staying in good physical condition, but sometimes we can overdo it. EatThis.com says there are five exercise habits to avoid if you're over 40 years of age.
Situps are high on the list. “Growing older comes with many natural changes in your body. For instance, your spine can become more susceptible to injury. Traditional core exercises like crunches and sit-ups put unnecessary pressure on the neck and lower back,"
Sprints are also not recommended. “High-intensity interval training may be very popular, but the quicker your movements, the more you're putting yourself at risk of getting injured. After 40, it is better to slow down and avoid exercises that require a sprint. Instead, opt for an elliptical workout or a slow jog.” (https://www.eatthis.com/exercise-habits-wrecking-your-body-after-40/)
Having fun while exercising is always desirable and your mode of mobility should not hinder this. For instance, take Rita Melone at age 95. She has invented a solution to improve her experience using a walker.
“The Walker Squawker is a realistic bird that perches atop walking devices. The device will sing and play songs as older loved ones move along, ultimately providing joy and fun through playful sounds, interactions, and companionship."
This thing is even high tech. “The birds include a tactile and highly detailed fabric exterior, a wide range of songs and authentic native sounds, a motion sensor that recognizes and rewards walking, a function which allows the birds to respond to the sound of your voice, and a variety of other sensors to maximize lifelike interactivity.” (https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/9/prweb18924567.htm and https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/shop/story/meet-95-year-inventor-genius-product-96923144)
Speaking of feeling good, sometimes a simple phrase can raise your spirits and make you feel better. A simple “I love you” can do wonders. However, this can be even more fun if you use a different language.
BonTraveler.com shows us how to express this sentiment in 50 languages. The languages include: Dutch “Ik hou van jou” (pronounced: ik-how-von-yoo), Italian “Ti amo” (tee-amo), Swedish “Jag älskar dig” (ya-elsker-day), and Lithuanian “As tave myliu” (as-tay-vee-me-loo). All 50 at: https://www.bontraveler.com/say-i-love-you-in-50-languages/.
Feeling good is important and it helps if you have a cool name. Being referred to as “hey you” is no way to go through life. To that end, BabyCenter.com says there are baby names at risk of extinction in 2023. “Certain names are on a downward trajectory and could basically go extinct this year.”
There are some baby boy names that may be at risk, including: Arjun, Walter, Royce, Khalid, Rory, Nehemiah, Kameron, Wade, Kane, and Kian. Baby girl names also losing favor include: Hayden, Ariyah, Mira, Kate, Katherine, Hana, Leia, Joy, Vanessa, and Alayah. See the whole list at: https://www.babycenter.com/baby-names/most-popular/baby-names-at-risk-of-extinction_40010228.
Extinction is pretty common. All of us tend to forget about some things. In fact, BuzzFeed observed there are at least "39 specific 80s kids things that old millennials have forgotten about."
The list is nostalgic and hilarious all at once. It includes: “The 'We Are the World' record that everyone's family owned, Smurf Chef Boyardee pasta, cars that had huge and heavy doors that took all your strength to open and close, vacuum cleaners that weighed 75 pounds and had bags on them that would spew out a little dust every time someone turned it on, making juice from frozen concentrate cardboard cans that came with aluminum tops and bottoms and those cartoon erasers that were cool to collect but didn't do anything other than smudge and rip your papers apart when you tried to use them.” More items and photos at: https://www.buzzfeed.com/briangalindo/80s-kids-have-forgotten-about-these-things.
Finally, an item from the “dirty deeds” file. “The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile may be massive and impossible to miss, but one thing it's not is immune to thieves. The 27-foot-long vehicle's catalytic converter was stolen while the hot dog on wheels was parked outside a Las Vegas motel. (https://www.newser.com/story/331554/thieves-hit-oscar-mayer-wienermobile.html)
It will take two months to replace the exact part, but do not despair. Mechanics installed a temporary catalytic converter. “The Wienermobile crew, including Corn Dog Clara and Chad-dar Cheese, then was able to drive to the next scheduled appearance.”
Jim Neff is a local columnist. Read Neff Zone columns online at CadillacNews.com and NeffZone.com/cadillacnews.
