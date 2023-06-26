Because of God’s graces descending upon us outdoors, I must make an exception to my usual cooking routine, and instead say, “Don't waste these precious, God-given days slaving over a hot stove indoors.
Lean into summer and serve up some simple, “no-cook” dishes instead.
Appetizers, which were created as the name implies, to tease the appetite. They are a very cool and wonderful way to start just about any meal. Using fresh, ripe, in-season produce helps them look and taste amazing while helping them also come together more quickly, especially if you happen to have a well-stocked pantry and fridge! In fact, just a single pint of cherry tomatoes combined with a pint of deli-style crab dip can create a terrific, eye-catching tray of tasty tomato tidbits, and in no time at all.
Plus, you can add extra oomph to this appetizer by whipping up a dip from scratch and by sprinkling it with some freshly snipped chives from your yard.
Another cool and quenching summer dish is gazpacho. Known to Americans as a soup, gazpacho is a liquid salad from the southern Spanish region of Andalusia, the area that is credited as its birthplace.
Originally made from nothing more than stale bread, garlic, olive oil, salt, and vinegar, all pounded in a large wooden bowl, it wasn't until Columbus brought produce to Europe that tomatoes and peppers were added to the now classic gazpacho dish.
A flexible soup, gazpacho allows you plenty of room to fiddle with its flavor and add your own favorite ingredients. Plus, it blends up in the blink of an eye, is eye-appealing in appearance, and cool but satisfying to eat, so it leaves you plenty of time to relax and enjoy the great outdoors and while eating a meal that won’t overheat you.
Offering a new twist on an old favorite, garden pizzas are so deliciously-cool and crunchy that you just might find yourself making them all year long.
Offering the option of flexible ingredients, which are based entirely upon your own favorite topping choices, garden pizzas can vary from crust to sauce, which helps to make them a delightful and uniquely satisfying treat that is both beautiful to the eye and a most satisfying and cool eat.
Here now are some simple summer recipe suggestions to help inspire you to spend less time in the kitchen and more in the great outdoors. Enjoy.
Laura Kurella is an award-winning recipe developer, food columnist, and author of the new culinary memoir, MIDWEST MORSELS. She loves sharing recipes from her northern Michigan kitchen and welcomes your comments at laurakurella@yahoo.com.
Tiny Tomato Tidbits
1/4-pound crab meat
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
2 tablespoons whipped cream
1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, minced
unrefined mineral sea salt and pepper, to taste
30 small cherry tomatoes
1 bunch chives for garnish
Rinse and drain crab meat. In a bowl, combine meat with mayonnaise, whipped cream and tarragon then salt and pepper to taste.
Remove the top third of each tomato then stuff the tomato with a dab of crab meat mixture. Chill 2 hours before serving. Garnish with six stalks minced chives; use remaining chives to decorate the platter. Makes 30 tidbits.
Great Midwest Gazpacho
6 cups V-8 style juice (or preferred tomato-based juice)
2 cucumbers, quartered and thinly sliced
1 green bell pepper, seeded and minced
4 ripe tomatoes, seeded and chopped
1 medium onion, minced
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons red-wine vinegar or lemon juice
2 cloves garlic, minced
Tabasco or preferred hot sauce, to taste
Combine all ingredients, cover, and chill for several hours so flavors can meld before serving.
Makes 12 servings.
Pizza Alfresco
16 ounces cream cheese, slightly softened
1 cup mayonnaise
1 package dry ranch-dressing mix
1 Boboli-type pizza crust (or preferred)
4 cups favorite raw veggies, chopped (green onions, broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, mushrooms, cauliflower, green peppers)
In the bowl of an electric mixer, or by hand, combine cream cheese, mayonnaise and dressing mix, stirring until well blended. Spread mixture out evenly over the entire top of the pizza crust then sprinkle evenly with your choice of vegetables. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.
Makes 8 servings.
SWEET OPTION: You can also make this into a dessert pizza by combining cream cheese with powdered sugar, to taste then, after spreading it on crust, sprinkle pizza with fresh-cut fruit and berries. Dust with powdered sugar just prior to serving. Kids (of all ages) LOVE it!
