Bread recipe Described by samplers as “Unusually delicious and enchantingly aromatic,” this recipe is a “keeper” because it’s hand-mixed in just one bowl, and bakes fast so you’ll be eating bread in about an hour’s time. Plus, its recipe flexes into a stovetop pan (or griddle) version, makes wonderful waffles, and can even be turned into doughnuts that are fast, fun, and fabulous. Watch Stephanie Adkins and I make this unbelievable bread by following this link https://youtu.be/-wvWJtGZXQo
Now that summer has come and gone, we are all shifting our thoughts (and appetites) toward the cooler months to come, but this September has me getting “WILD” for wild rice because a recipe I’ve developed has been selected as a finalist in the 14th annual Minnesota Cultivated “Get ‘Wild” about Wild Rice” competition.
Held annually to celebrate National Rice Month, the Minnesota Cultivated Wild Rice Council is asking for your help in celebrating National Rice Month by voting for your favorite wild rice recipe to help them select the “People’s Choice” winner in this national recipe contest.
“Creative and mouth-watering wild rice recipes were submitted from all over the country in the categories of appetizers, soups, salads, sides and entrees,” said MCWR Council representative Chelsea Russell. “Now we need your help in declaring the “People’s Choice” winner.”
“We held our own ‘Run-offs’ earlier this summer in which we cooked up a large group of the recipes to determine who would become our 14 finalists.”
Finalists (like me) are honored by being included in the MCWR 2023-2024 brochure, and each finalist also receives three pounds of wild rice and a choice of two admission tickets to the Minnesota State Fair or a wild rice t-shirt and hat.
“Finalists have two chances to win cash prizes,” Russell said. “A $500 ‘Grand Prize’ is awarded by a panel of judges who have sampled all the finalist recipes, and the public also gets a chance to pick their favorite on our website, which will determine who will be the winner of our online $250 ‘People’s Choice’ prize. This enables all of America to celebrate National Rice Month with us and the opportunity to vote for their favorite recipe (daily) throughout the month of September!”
This competition is also a qualifying event for the 2023 World Food Championships, which has birthed more than 30 TV food stars, and awarded over $3 million in prize money. I am super-excited to have a shot at winning a “Golden Ticket” that will send me to represent our Great Lakes Region on the global cooking stage, and appreciate any support you can send my recipe, which can be found there (and voted on) at mnwildrice.org. The voting system allows only one vote per connection every 24 hours. Thanks so much for your awesome support and if I win I will be sure to be giving away some rice!
National Rice Month was established in 1991 to increase the awareness of rice and recognize the contribution the rice industry makes to America’s economy. Preparing one of our new delicious wild rice finalist recipes is a perfect way to join in this annual celebration.
Often referred to as the “Caviar of Grains™,” wild rice has long been a favorite of cooks who use it in soups, salads, appetizers, sides, main dishes, and even desserts. Wild rice, a natural food with no preservatives or additives, is a whole grain containing no sodium, sugar, saturated fat or cholesterol and has more protein and fewer calories than white or brown rice. Wild rice is gluten-free and a great source of dietary fiber, phosphorus, calcium and iron … all part of a healthy, well-balanced diet.
Celebrate National Rice Month by indulging in this earthly delight and be sure to cast your vote DAILY throughout the month of September 30.
Here now is my prize-winning Wild Rice Beer Bread with Maple Spread which, thanks to EBELS, you can watch Stephanie Adkins and I prepare by following the link provided or using the QR Code found on this page.
To get more free wild rice recipes, check out this recipe contest, and vote for Laura’s recipe DAILY throughout the month of September, be sure to visit mnwildrice.org. To learn more about the World Food Championships, visit worldfoodchampionships.com.
Go “WILD” with me this September with wild rice. Enjoy!
Laura Kurella is an award-winning recipe developer, food columnist, and author who loves to share recipes from her northern Michigan kitchen. She welcomes comments at laurakurella@yahoo.com
Kurella’s Wild Rice Beer Bread ‘n’ Sweet Spread
BREAD
1 cup cooked Minnesota Cultivated Wild Rice
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon unrefined (colored) mineral sea salt
1/3 to 1/2 cup granular sugar
12 ounces nitro stout (oat, Irish, milkshake, etc.), warmed
1/3 cup high quality European unsalted butter
unrefined (multicolored) sea salt, for sprinkling
SPREAD
4 ounces high quality European unsalted butter
2 ounces of Neufchatel or cream cheese
1/2 teaspoon unrefined (multicolored) sea salt
2 ounces of pure maple syrup
1 ounce of stout/beer
Line a regular loaf pan (glass or metal) with a sheet of parchment paper, giving sides an extra few inches of paper to rise above the pan, then set aside.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a large hand-mixing bowl, using a rubber spatula, combine rice with flour. Add baking powder, salt, and sugar, then mix well. Pour in warm beer, then fold flour/rice mixture into beer until dough is completely wet and no dry flour spots remain, about one minute of folding.
Using a rubber spatula, spread bread dough out evenly into the prepared loaf pan, then drag the spatula down the center, lengthwise, to make a channel down the center of the loaf that extends from one end of the loaf to the other.
Cut butter into pats and place somewhat evenly along the channel on the top of the loaf, then sprinkle butter very lightly with salt.
Place the pan into the preheated oven. Place a sheet of foil on the rack beneath the pan to catch any errant butter that may drip/spit while baking.
Set the timer for 30 minutes. When the timer sounds, open the oven, and spin the pan so that the loaf front is now facing back. Set the timer for 20 minutes. When the timer sounds, remove the loaf from the oven.
For best results, allow bread to rest in the pan for 10 minutes before removing from the pan by lifting parchment paper edges.
While bread is baking, prepare the spread in the bowl of a small food processor (or use an electric whisk). Combine butter and cream cheese and blend on low speed until well combined then, while the appliance is running, add salt, syrup, and stout beer. Blend until mixed well and smooth. Move to a serving bowl, cover and place in the refrigerator to set up until serving.
NOTE: This spread recipe can be made in any quantity desired. Simply follow the ratio of 2 parts butter, 1 part cream cheese, 1 part pure maple syrup, and 1/2 part stout/beer used in bread (optional). Stout makes bread sweeter, too! Store unused in the refrigerator.
STOVE-TOP/SMALL APPLIANCE VARIATION: This recipe converts into batter for waffles, pan bread, and even donuts simply by keeping the butter that tops the loaf in the bread recipe aside, and using it to generously butter the hot surface of whatever vessel you do use to cook your bread in.
Oh-so-Sweet Wild Rice
2 cups chicken broth
1/2 cup brown rice
1/2 cup wild rice
3 tablespoons butter
3 medium onions, minced
2 teaspoons brown sugar
1 cup dried cranberries
1/2 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
Combine chicken broth with both rice types in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 45 minutes or until rice is tender and the liquid is absorbed. Meanwhile, in a medium skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter, add onions and brown sugar. Cook until onions are soft and translucent. Reduce heat to low, continue to cook, stirring often, for 25 minutes or until onions fully caramelize. Stir in dried cranberries, cover and cook over low heat for 10 minutes or until cranberries fully swell. Gently fold cranberry mixture and orange zest into cooked rice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.