Northern Michigan is being blessed (thank you, Lord) with a beautiful blueberry season, making it the perfect time to dust off those old recipes, and perhaps try some new ones too, especially since blueberries are an oh-so-good-for-us food.
My ears really perked up when I read research on blueberries that was published in the European Journal of Nutrition. It reported that daily consumption of the equivalent of one cup of fresh blueberries resulted in positive changes in cognitive function in test subjects.
Research titled, “Dietary blueberry improves cognition among older adults in a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled trial,” was conducted over a 90-day period at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University.
Thirteen healthy men and 24 healthy women, between the ages of 60 and 75, were randomly assigned to receive either freeze-dried Highbush blueberry powder daily (the equivalent to one cup of fresh blueberries) or a placebo powder.
The subjects were tested for balance, gait and cognition at baseline, and again at 45 days, and again at 90 days, and the results concluded that the blueberry-supplemented group showed significantly fewer repetition errors compared to those in the placebo group when given the California Verbal Learning Test (CLVT), a neuropsychological test used to assess verbal memory abilities.
The blueberry group also had fewer errors on trials when they switched to a new task as part of a task-switching test, when compared to the placebo group.
Task switching is an important component of executive function, a collection of brain processes that are responsible for guiding thought and behavior.
Their findings also noted that while there were measurable cognitive gains, there were no improvements in mobility in either the blueberry or the placebo group.
As we age, it becomes more important than ever to assess our cognitive health and uncover interventions that may promote healthy aging, especially diet and exercise.
Results of this study add to the body of research on blueberry-supplemented diets and positive outcomes in cell and animal research on age-related cognitive decline.
Northern Michigan blueberries are a superb weapon against aging because not only are they in season, which makes them super-fresh, locally available and at their lowest prices of the year, but they are also very beneficial to our bodies in many other ways, too.
Many studies show that consuming blueberries can help maintain healthy bones, lower blood pressure, help manage diabetes, ward off heart disease, prevent cancer, improve mental health, aid digestion, help with weight loss and even help fight off wrinkles.
With all this goodness, there is simply no excuse not to be out picking them and packing our freezers to get us through to next August.
Adding as little as one cup a day can make a positive difference in your health, and your life. Here now are some delicious and delightful ways to “Go BLUE.”
Blueberry-Prosciutto-Goat Cheese Flatbread
Servings: 2 to 4
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh thyme
1/2-pound pizza dough
1/2 cup fresh blueberries
4 thin slices Prosciutto or similar thin-sliced meat
1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese
1 tbsp honey
Garnish (optional)
1/4 cup Fresh blueberries
6 to 8 fresh basil leaves, cut into thin ribbons
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place oven rack in lowest position. In a small bowl, combine olive oil, garlic and thyme; set aside. On lightly floured work surface, roll out dough into 6- x 10-inch oval, about 1/4-inch thick. Brush with olive oil mixture. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. While crust is baking, in a small bowl, lightly mash blueberries using back of a wooden spoon. Spread over cooked crust. Top with prosciutto or other deli thin-sliced meat, and goat cheese. Drizzle with honey, then return to oven to bake for an additional 10 minutes or until prosciutto/meat starts to crisp and cheese melts.
Garnish, if desired, right before serving.
Blueberry and Goat Cheese Salad
Servings: 4
DRESSING
1 cup fresh blueberries
4 sprigs fresh thyme
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon honey
Pinch of natural fine sea salt
3 tablespoons quality olive oil
SALAD
4 cups mixed salad greens
3 to 4 ounces goat cheese or other soft cheese
1 cup fresh blueberries
- 1/2 cup pecans or walnuts
To make dressing, in a small sauce pan over medium heat, combine blueberries, thyme, balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, honey and sea salt. Cook for 10-15 minutes, lightly pressing down on blueberries to break them open. Remove from heat and allow to cool for a few minutes, then remove fresh thyme and whisk in olive oil and set aside.
To make salad, arrange greens on four salad plates, dividing evenly. Slice or shape goat cheese to form four rounds. Arrange in center of each plate. Sprinkle blueberries and pecans on greens. Drizzle prepared dressing over salad within 15 minutes of serving.
- =To crisp nuts, and bring out their full flavor, toast them in a 300º F oven for about 5 minutes.
Blueberry-Mint Spritzer
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 cup mint leaves, torn
2 cups club soda (approximately)
2 ounces vodka (optional)
Twist of lime (optional)
Garnish (optional) fresh blueberries and mint sprigs
In the bowl of a blender, combine blueberries, honey and mint. Blend for one minute, then strain equally into two tall glasses filled with ice. Keeping strained solids in strainer, pour club soda over/through solids from blender into glasses to help rinse the goodness into the glass, being sure to leave two inches at the top of the glass.
Top off with vodka, if using, and a twist of lime, if using, then garnish with some fresh blueberries and a sprig of mint, if desired, before serving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.