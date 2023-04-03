Ham hacks!

The Easter holiday is steeped with traditions that has us all out shopping for what will become the main attraction on our Easter table — which, more often than not, is a nice ham.
Today, with most hams coming pre-cooked and spiral sliced, options for heating specialty hams need also to be more precise. Otherwise, even the highest quality hams may be reduced to tasting and perhaps even resembling bacon or worse, balsa wood!
Some experts recommend going low and slow by placing these pre-cooked hams into a 250-degree oven for about 15 minutes per pound. If you do plan to do this with a spiral cut ham, be sure to keep the slices stacked and packed as tightly as possible together.
To accomplish this, simply place a piece of parchment paper over the cut side of the ham and then place the ham, cut-side down, on a sheet of heavy aluminum foil or in a foil pan so that the parchment paper is between the meat and the foil. This will allow gravity to help hold your ham slices together, which will protect the moisture in the ham from drying out while you expose it to the heat.
Today, hams labeled “Fully Cooked” or “Ready to Eat” do not require any additional cooking time, but hams labeled “Cook thoroughly” or “Cook before eating,” certainly do.
The “Cook before eating” type must be cooked until they register an internal temperature of 160 degrees before you consume any of it to avoid the risk of illness. That said, please demonstrate due diligence when reading ham labels prior to placing in your shopping cart.
In childhood, Mom only bought smoked, semi-boneless Krakus Fleur de Lis hams that had a wide flat top to them that she used as a stage.
Using a super-sharp knife, she’d score the fat on the top of the ham into a diamond pattern, then have us kids stud the centers of each diamond by pressing in a whole clove.
I got the job of carefully picking through the paper box of cloves and I recall marveling at how the clove berries rested on the prongs of the clove stem, much in the same way a stone sits in a ring. It made me wonder if the clove is what inspired jewelers to use that style of design for jewelry.
Digging through a box-worth of cloves always gave me a set of earthy spice-scented fingers, and once they were all carefully placed, created barbed-like hooks for the next addition, pineapple rings, to cling to.
Mom used just a splash of the pineapple’s juice for her sauce, then gave us the rest to sip on, which we did as we watched her carefully slip our foil-tented masterpiece into her hot oven.
Basting it with her special glaze only within the last half hour of heating, she’d then pull it from the oven, wrap it in another sheet of foil then cover it with a thick towel, to insulate and keep it warm, which it did well through and beyond the time it took for us to eat our meal.
When spiral-sliced hams came to market, Mom’s fancy way could no longer be used. Instead, we relied on heating up some vegetable broth to dip the ham slices in for just a minute or two, which we each did ourselves right before eating.
While this method is effective, it was also less flavorful too, especially since the flavor of Mom’s special ham glaze didn’t shine through.
Missing it, I decided to create a special basting/dipping sauce that could serve double duty. Providing both the warmth to heat the meat and the fabulous flavor we found in Mom’s labor-intensive topping, I think you can say it gave us the best of both worlds, and Mom was sure pleased that it was also so much easier to do.
Here now to make your holiday a little easier too, are some flavorful ways to create warming pools for your own cold ham to take a dive into. Enjoy and Happy Easter!
Laura Kurella is an award-winning recipe developer, food columnist, and author of the new book, Midwest Morsels! She enjoys sharing recipes from her northern Michigan kitchen and welcomes your comments at laurakurella@yahoo.com.
Spicy-Sweet Basting/Dipping Sauce
1 cup orange juice
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon
2 teaspoons ground cloves
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
In a small saucepan, combine basting ingredients. Bring to a boil and simmer for three minutes, or until all sugar dissolves. Reduce heat to low, cover and hold warm for basting, stirring occasionally. Add water to thin, if desired.
Balsamic Basting/ Dipping Sauce
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 1/2 tablespoons high quality balsamic vinegar
1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
In a small saucepan, combine basting ingredients. Bring to a boil and simmer for three minutes, or until all sugar dissolves. Reduce heat to low, cover and hold warm for basting, stirring occasionally. Add water to thin, if desired.
Polynesian Pineapple Basting/Dipping Sauce
1/3 cup light brown sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 cup pineapple juice
1 cup water
1 tablespoon butter
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
Pinch salt
In a small saucepan, whisk together brown sugar and cornstarch. Whisk in pineapple juice and water until smooth. Place the saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly, and bring to a boil. Cook and stir for 2 minutes, or until thickened and bubbly. Remove from heat and stir in the butter, apple cider vinegar and salt until butter has melted. Reduce heat to low, cover and hold warm for basting, stirring occasionally. Add water to thin, if desired.