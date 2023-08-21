Talk about a healthy way to fit in those daily servings of fruit. It doesn’t get easier or sweeter.
Peaches offer us healthy amounts of vitamin A, which is so important to healthy vision. Vitamin C, which is an immune system booster and an antioxidant and tissue-builder, and potassium, which helps maintain healthy blood pressure and prevent kidney stones and bone loss.
Peaches also contain some magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, copper, manganese, iron, and calcium, which all work to keep our body strong.
What’s interesting is that the Journal of Medicinal Food reported that one of the major antioxidants in peaches, chlorogenic acid, can help reduce the effects of aging, deter chronic diseases, and may even help ward off cancer and reduce body inflammation, making peaches something we all should become keener to eat.
A member of the rose family that originated in China, peaches to this day come in only two main varieties: Clingstone, in which the flesh of the peach clings or sticks to the stone pit, and freestone, which has a stone pit that easily separates from its flesh. The freestone variety comes in either a yellow or a white flesh, which is said to be sweeter and less acidic than its more traditional golden counterpart. However, experience has taught me to not judge a peach by its color, but rather get a taste sample when possible before committing to a bushel or a peck.
With a large peach offering surprisingly fewer than 70 calories and containing around 3 grams of fiber along with a good source of vitamins A and C, this fruit is a perfect go-to for quenching sweet tooth cravings while also providing your body with excellent nutrition in a lower calorie option.
When selecting peaches, look for those that have flesh with a slight give, but use your whole hand vs. fingertips to check since this fruit bruises easily. Also check for an even coloring of golden or creamy yellow.
Michigan peach season is in full swing, and are just waiting to offer you a super sweet way to please your palate while also providing an opportunity for you to help support your local growers in your community.
Here now are some super pleasing ways to dive into this sweet and juicy season, including a couple super-precious ones from my departed friend Kathi, to help you get just peachy. Enjoy.
Laura Kurella is an award-winning recipe developer, food columnist, and author of the new culinary memoir, “MIDWEST MORSELS,” which celebrates the old-fashioned flavors of the Great Lakes Midwest. She welcomes your comments at laurakurella@yahoo.com
Pleasing Peach Cobbler
Prep time: 20 minutes; Cook time: 40 minutes; Total time:1 hour. Yield: 8 servings
PEACHES
8 fresh peaches - peeled, pitted, and sliced into thin wedges
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground clove
1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
1/8 teaspoon freshly-ground black pepper
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
2 teaspoons cornstarch
COBBLER
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon unrefined mineral sea salt
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled and cut into small pieces
1/4 cup boiling water
TOPPING (optional)
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. To prepare peaches, in a large bowl, combine peaches, sugars, cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, cardamon, black pepper, lemon juice, and cornstarch. Toss to coat evenly, then pour peach mixture into a 2-quart baking dish. Place in a preheated oven and bake for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, make cobbler by returning to the unwashed large bowl. To bowl add flour, sugars, baking powder, and salt. Mix well then, using a pastry blender or fingertips, blend until mixture resembles a coarse meal. Sprinkle with hot water and then work just until combined.
Once the 10-minute baking time has elapsed, remove peaches from the oven and, using a spoon, drop cobbler dough by spoonful over the top of the peaches. If using, sprinkle the top of the cobbler with sugar /cinnamon topping mixture (optional). Return the dish to the oven and bake until the cobbler turns golden, about 30 minutes, or until it achieves desired doneness.
Peachy Tomato-Basil Salad
Prep Time: 15 minutes. Yield: 4 servings
3 large ripe peaches, sliced
2 ripe tomatoes, sliced
1 cup basil leaves
unrefined (colored) sea salt, to taste
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 tablespoon favorite salad oil
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon honey, or to taste
Garnish (optional): Pepitas, to add a little crunch.
On a wide dish or platter, arrange slices of peaches and tomatoes. Sprinkle it with salt and pepper, to taste.
In a 1-cup measure, whisk together oil, vinegar, and honey then drizzle over fruit, tossing gently to combine. Just before serving, sprinkle with pepitas (if using) to add a little extra crunch.
Kathleen Kuberski Livermore’s Incredible Peach Preserves
A “tried-and-true” peach preserve recipe from my dear, departed friend that I try to make a batch of every year, so I can remember her as I also savor the flavor of marvelous Michigan peaches all winter through.
4 cups cane sugar
1 tablespoon pure or homemade vanilla extract
4 cups chopped fresh (preferably Red Haven or Cal Red) peaches
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 1-3/4-ounce pkg. powdered fruit pectin
2 tablespoons high quality bourbon
1 teaspoon unrefined mineral sea salt (because salt makes sweet taste sweeter!)
Peel, pit, and hop peaches into small cubes. In a large heavy saucepan, combine peaches, lemon juice and pectin. Cook over high heat, stirring constantly, until mixture comes to a full rolling boil that cannot be stirred down - about 5 minutes. Stir in sugar, return to a full boil, stirring constantly and then boil hard for one full minute. Remove from heat and add bourbon and vanilla. Ladle into sterilized jars, leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims adjust lids. Process in a boiling water bath for 5 minutes. Makes 6 cups of jam.
Kathleen Kuberski Livermore’s Pleasing Peach Liqueur
Another great way to enjoy Michigan peach flavor all year through, and it makes a great gift, too!
12 peaches
3 cups high quality vodka
4 Lemon peel strips, scraped
1 Cinnamon stick
1 cup cane sugar
1/2 cup water
Peel, pit, and quarter peaches. In a large sterile gallon jar, combine peaches, vodka, lemon peel and cinnamon stick. Cover and store for 2 weeks in a dark place, shaking occasionally. In a small saucepan, place 1/2 cup water and 1 cup sugar. Bring to a boil and stir, boiling for 5 minutes making sure all sugar dissolves. Place in a sterile jar and seal.
After 2 weeks have passed, strain fruit, pressing to squeeze out as much juice as possible. Filter then add sugar syrup then store in a sterile jar in a dark place for 6 weeks. Recipe yields 1 liter liqueur (and makes a great gift)
