Leftover love

Now that the big holiday is behind us, there’s nothing left to do but eat lots of leftovers — yippee!
In homes like my mom’s, where seven hungry children were always under foot, she had no worries about her ham being eaten clear to the bone along with the rest of any leftovers, but not everyone has piranha-like appetites swimming round their home, so I thought it’s best to always have a plan in place that makes the best use of whatever leftovers you may have.
Given that ham is a top spring holiday treat, I checked with The National Pork Board (NPB) for recommended ham storage and leftover longevity.
They recommend refrigerating any leftovers immediately, and not to wait for leftovers to cool down because that is the purpose of refrigeration.
Temperatures are important, too. If the temperature of the inside of your refrigerator is set at 32 degrees, cured ham slices and even boneless, non-canned ham can be stored easily for a week. Shank, rump portions and halves can be stored for two weeks, and non-sliced (fully intact) bone-in smoked whole hams can be stored for a month.
In all cases, do make sure the meat is covered with moisture-proof wrapping material to prevent dehydration.
They recommend consuming all ham before that distinct, spoiled odor and greenish appearance make an entrance, and personally, I think it’s always a good idea to sniff and visually inspect everything before you prepare or eat it. Honestly, if it smells bad it is bad, and no calendar will tell me otherwise because there is no food, not even an amazing ham or lamb, that is worth risking your health for.
The NPB also states that perishable, unopened canned hams can be stored in the refrigerator indefinitely, but once opened and cut into, they become just as perishable as a boneless, non-canned ham does, too.
The NPB does not encourage freezing a cooked ham by itself because it affects the quality and mouth-feel of the meat. However, you can protect these qualities if you add ham or any meat to a soup or a casserole because the liquid in the dish will protect it for about 2 to 3 months in the freezer.
Mom loved saving her ham bone for a big pot of lentil soup, which she also mysteriously always managed to have some ham to toss into as well. She loved the flavor the bone brought and said that bones not only impart incredible flavor and in ways that nothing else could, but also that bones bring health benefits that were also priceless. She made a habit of cooking things with bones because of that. It is why I still make my own bone broths to this day. Thanks, Mom!
Her lentil soup was so simple she didn’t even follow a recipe. She’d toss her ham bone into about 6 cups of water (or stock), bring it to a boil, then simmer it for about 30 minutes, then skim off anything that floated to the top of the water.
While it was simmering, she’d have me peel a bag of carrots while she chopped a sweet onion and then chop up about a cup’s worth of celery. Then she’d measure out about 1 ½ cups dried lentils and set them with the vegetables so they’d be ready to go.
After the bone simmering time had passed, I would help her add the prepped ingredients to her soup pot, which she always completed by adding a single bay leaf to.
She’d cover the pot and let it simmer for another 30 minutes or so, then she’d add some cubed ham to the pot and let it simmer for another 15 minutes before adding salt and pepper to taste, then fish out the bone and that bay leaf, which signaled it was done.
NOTE: Red lentils get soft faster than green, brown or black, so adjust cooking time to the ones you use. Also, unlike other legumes, lentils do not need to be soaked overnight. Simply rinse well and pick out any small debris you might see.
Here now are some great ways to indulge in some leftover love, including one of my favorite old-fashioned sandwich recipes that you make easily in the oven. Enjoy!
Laura Kurella is an award-winning recipe developer, food columnist, and the author of the new culinary memoir, Midwest Morsels. She enjoys sharing recipes from her northern Michigan kitchen and welcomes your comments at laurakurella@yahoo.com.
Leftover Ham and Egg Pasta Salad
Yield: 12 servings
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
3 tablespoons cider vinegar
2 teaspoons McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning
2 teaspoons McCormick Onion Powder
1 teaspoon McCormick Garlic Powder
1/2 teaspoon McCormick Coarse Ground Black Pepper
8 ounces pasta, such as farfalle or rotelle, cooked and drained
4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
2 cups chopped leftover ham
2 cups halved small grape tomatoes
1 cup frozen peas, thawed
Mix mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, Italian seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a large bowl until well blended. Add remaining ingredients; toss gently to coat. Cover. Refrigerate at least 1 hour to allow flavors to blend or until ready to serve. Toss before serving.
After Easter Breakfast Burritos
4 eggs
1/4 cup milk
1 cup cubed cooked ham (or other meat)
2 teaspoons McCormick Salt Free Roasted Garlic and Bell Pepper Seasoning
1 tablespoon butter
4 flour tortillas (8-inch)
1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend
In a large bowl, beat eggs and milk. Add ham (or other meat) and seasoning. Mix well. Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add egg mixture then cook, stirring, until eggs firm up as desired.
Spoon egg mixture into warmed flour tortillas then top each with 1/4 cup shredded cheese. Fold into burritos to serve.
Funeral Sandwiches
24 sweet Hawaiian style dinner (or slider) rolls
24 ham or turkey slices
24 small slices Swiss cheese
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup miracle whip
1 teaspoon poppy seeds
1 1/2 tablespoons yellow mustard
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 tablespoon minced onion (or powder)
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Using a serrated bread knife, slice the brick of rolls horizontally so that the top half of the roll can be lifted off and set aside.
In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise and miracle whip.
Place the bottom half of the rolls into the bottom of a parchment or foil-lined baking dish that keeps the rolls close together. Spread half of the mayo mixture over the top side of the bottom half of the rolls then spread the remaining half of mayo mixture onto the cut side of the top half of the rolls.
Place a slice of ham or turkey then a slice of Swiss on the bottom halves of each roll, then cover with the top half of the rolls.
In a 2-cup measure, whisk together poppy seeds with mustard, melted butter, onion (or powder), and Worcestershire sauce, then pour this mixture evenly over all of the sandwiches.
Cover the dish with foil and let rest on the counter for 10 minutes, then bake in the preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the cheese melts.
Uncover the dish and let cook for 2 additional minutes or until the tops of the rolls are slightly brown and crispy.
Serve warm. Note: This recipe can be reduced to suit your needs by simply dividing ingredients down to the amount you want to make.