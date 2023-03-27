Lets get Egg-cited

I found it quite interesting when the commercial laying hens caught that life-ending bird flu, which caused their egg market to “lay an egg,” at the very same time organic egg prices remained stable. In fact, in some places they were selling even cheaper than their regular egg counterparts. This made me wonder if it was the healthier diet (and lifestyle) that organic hens hatch into, providing them with a stronger, pluckier constitution that enabled them to shake a tail feather at that nasty bird flu and make it fly away.
Fortunately, the bird flu thankfully flew the coop leaving plenty of time for spring chickens to get busy laying, and ample time for eggs to return to being affordable again. That said, if something should happen that makes them run afoul before the holiday hits, please feel free to dye some russet potatoes for those Easter baskets instead.
The tradition of serving eggs at Easter goes back a very long time, and for reasons that fly between both religious and mystical, but today most people tend to view eggs at Easter as simply part of some old-fashioned, colorful, and flavorful holiday fun!
As kids, Mom would help us color dozens of them then Dad would take a pencil and write a coin amount on them and hide them all over the house for us kids to find.
Hiding them thoughtfully, Dad purposely made some of them hard to find. As a result, there seemed to always be at least one that was bound to be overlooked by us. These stray eggs would, in the weeks that followed, declare themselves, “Olly olly oxen free!” and reveal their locations to us by releasing a most unpleasantly-pungent and obnoxious scent. Ah, childhood!
As kids, we loved the egg hunt as much as we loved eating hard-boiled eggs, and I remember struggling with removing their shells, so one of the first things I did as an adult was try to figure out the secret to making them easier to peel.
Through the years I have learned two things, that the shell issue is not age-related because many people struggle with them, and that there’s lots of so called “great” ideas for peeling them easily.
I read that if you waited and boiled eggs when they were older, they would release their shells easier, so I got into the habit of saving older eggs just for boiling. Then I read about starting with water as cold as the eggs, adding a splash of vinegar, bringing to a boil, then covering and removing for heat to let set for ten minutes. Then plunge into an ice bath, which was my usual method until I ran across a different one.
The new method has you start with a pot of boiling water then add eggs that are close to room temperature. This is supposed to bring about a “shock” to the egg that causes its membrane to detach from the shell and make it easier to peel, but it can also cause cracking of the shell, so you know. It is vital to lower eggs carefully into the boiling water (or steam), and cook just to desired doneness (about 10 minutes for a hard-boiled), then plunge them into ice water to shock once again and stop the cooking or they turn rubbery.
Peeling an egg while hot, under cold-running water, cracking the shell on the fat end first, is supposed to be the easiest way to get the shell off, too! I place a screen strainer under the egg while I peel it this way to catch the shells that I then toss outside for the benefit of everything outdoors.
Mom used to add cold eggs to cold water then bring to a boil over a medium heat. Once boiling she’d start one of those old sand egg timers (mini hourglass) to time them. Once the sand ran out, she’d cover the pot and shut off the heat. Then she’d flip that mini hour glass over again and once its sand had run out, she’d toss the eggs into an ice bath waiting in the sink.
Dad brought the water to a boil first, then would spoon the eggs into the boiling bath and use the same sand egg timer, but he’d boil them for two runs of sand in the mini hourglass before draining the pan of the boiling water. He’d then slip his pan under cold running water and leave it that way until the eggs were cool enough to peel and eat.
In the end, after trying all these different ways, it appears that cooking an easy-to-peel egg is also dependent upon the egg you use. Therefore, I think it’s best to simply work on perfecting the cooking technique that you prefer to use.
I love spring, and I adore that Easter helps to remind us to celebrate the promise of new life. With Nature bringing us gorgeous blooming displays it truly is a wonderful time to welcome the beautiful changing of seasons once again here in our northern Michigan.
Here now are some “a-peeling” ways to get you “egg-cited” about the coming holiday. Enjoy.
Laura Kurella is an award-winning recipe developer, food columnist, and author of the new culinary memoir, Midwest Morsels. She enjoys sharing recipes from her northern Michigan kitchen and welcomes your comments at laurakurella@yahoo.com.
Cheesy-Chive Eggs
6 large hard-boiled eggs
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon prepared yellow mustard
2 tablespoons cream cheese
unrefined mineral sea salt and pepper, to taste
Handful fresh chives, snipped
Peel shells off cooled, hard-boiled eggs and slice into halves lengthwise.
Remove yolks from whites, put into a small round bowl and mash yolks with a fork into fine pieces. Add mayonnaise, mustard, and pickle relish. Add salt and pepper to taste. Stir mixture until creamy. Spoon mixture into a zip-locked sandwich bag, seal bag and snip off one corner of the bag. Squeeze mixture out of the corner of the bag into white egg halves. Sprinkle tops of filled eggs with snipped chives. Chill in the refrigerator 1-2 hours or until cold before serving. Servings per recipe: 6.
Bleu Heaven Eggs
6 eggs, hard-boiled, cooled & halved
1/4 cup bleu cheese, well-crumbled
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon parsley, minced
1/4 teaspoon hot sauce
1 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning
1 rib of celery, minced
In a medium bowl, combine the egg yolks, blue cheese, mayonnaise, parsley, hot sauce and lemon-pepper seasoning. Mix well. Spoon this mixture into the egg halves then garnish with the minced celery. Servings per recipe: 6.
Ham ‘n’ Eggs
6 large hard-boiled eggs
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
1/2 cup minced cooked ham
1 teaspoon coarse grain mustard
2 teaspoons prepared horseradish
1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
unrefined mineral sea salt, to taste
Cayenne pepper, to taste
Halve eggs crosswise. Pop out the yellow yolks and then force them through a sieve, into a bowl, or mash with a fork until smooth. Stir in the remaining ingredients and season, to taste, with salt and cayenne pepper. Fill empty egg whites with mounds of mixture and serve. Servings per recipe: 6.