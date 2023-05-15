Michigan Asparagus season is piercing the soil as I write, so when shopping, keep your eyes peeled for “Michigan Grown,” which ensures you’ll be getting the freshest stalks from more than 100 Michigan farm families that are committed to providing premium produce directly to you.
“Michigan asparagus growers and fresh packers are committed to delivering a superior product to the market again this year,” says Sarah Greiner of Todd Greiner Farms and Chair of the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board (MAAB)
“This Michigan asparagus season is positioned to meet our consumers’ expressed desire to purchase a local and more sustainable product.”
Noting that everyone has felt inflation’s impact on consumer buying behavior, “Michigan asparagus provides value, a high quality, flavorful vegetable that consumers needn’t worry about going bad in the refrigerator before they have a chance to serve it to their families.”
The MAAB is gearing up to support sales for the 2023 season beginning in May. This grower funded research and promotion agency is dedicated to promoting production and consumption of Michigan asparagus nationwide, and assists with agricultural research and the development of asparagus farming.
Personally, I am grateful for them because anything that helps promote locally-grown asparagus season is awesome in my book!
This sweet and simple season is also an oh-so-short one too, so you must be on your toes to catch it before those lovely asparagus spears skidoo.
There’s no doubt that this king of spring is well-deserving of prime freezer space, which helps extend our enjoyment of this tender and delicious spring spear well into winter, if we buy plenty and handle them correctly.
To properly prepare asparagus for freezing, simply blanch it for a quick 30 seconds then plunge it into an ice bath until it is chilled. Place spears on a clean dish towel to dry. Once dry, I place the spears on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and pop them into the freezer until they are frozen stiff — about 4 hours. Then transfer into the freezer container. Remove all the air, using vacuum or by hand. I place the spears in another, rigid container to keep them from getting beat up while hanging out in the freezer, too.
Michigan asparagus has excellent flavor, a long shelf life, is nutrient-dense, low-calorie, no fat, no cholesterol, little sodium, making it great for improving both health and weight.
Considered a “Clean 15” food, meaning it has a low pesticide load, which is due in part to its short harvest season, which lasts just six to seven weeks, beginning in May (in Indiana and Illinois) and lasting until late June (in Michigan).
With local farmers producing millions of pounds of oh-so-fresh asparagus, it makes great sense to take advantage of its availability and affordability, which makes it an easy and economical way to add its flavor, and amazing nutrition to our plates.
I enjoy spreading the good word about the virtues of asparagus, one of nature’s most perfect foods. I am so thrilled that we have organizations such as the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board, a group that dedicates themselves to promoting the production and consumption of asparagus and helping the farmers that do.
To learn more about them and check out their flavorful recipe database, visit: michiganasparagus.org. Here now to help you get into the “spear it!” I’ve got some special recipes that make the most of this oh-so-marvelous king of Northern Michigan’s spring. Enjoy!
Prep time:10 mins; Cook time:10 mins; Total Time: 20 mins.
14 to 16 ounces fresh asparagus
2 cloves garlic, cut in half
1 small sweet onion, cut into pieces
8 ounces Neufchatel or cream cheese
1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
Trim to remove woody end of asparagus then cut stalks into 1-inch pieces, setting the top inch of each stalk aside.
Bring one pint of salted water to a boil in a 2-quart saucepan. Once boiling, place the bottom pieces of the stalks into the boiling water and simmer for 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, fish out stalk pieces and set into a food processor or blender.
Returning to boiling water, add tops of stalks to pan and cook for 1 minute then remove and set on a plate, discard water, or save for another purpose.
Returning to the food processor or blender, add to asparagus stalks the 2 cloves of garlic, the small sweet onion, the Neufchatel or cream cheese, and the Parmesan cheese. Process or blend until mixture is smooth, about 3 to 5 minutes. until blended.
Spoon into a heatproof dish and sprinkle with some more Parmesan cheese, if desired, then bake for 10 minutes, or until the mixture is hot and bubbly.
Finish dish by sprinkling the top of the dip with blanched asparagus tops, or serve them on the side for dipping.
Serve with favorite chips or crusty baguette slices.
Recipe courtesy of Michiganasparagus.org
4 slices of bread, toasted
4 eggs
2 tablespoons butter
6 slices of prosciutto
12 asparagus spears
1/2 tablespoon olive oil
salt and pepper to taste
lemon zest, basil, and grated parmesan for serving
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the prosciutto on the baking sheet in a single layer. Bake for 15 minutes or until crispy. After removing the prosciutto from the oven, line a plate with a paper towel and transfer it to the paper towel to cool. Once it cools completely it will be crispy.
2. Once the prosciutto is done, increase the oven temperature to 400 degrees. Trim the woody ends on the asparagus. Line the asparagus spears on the same baking sheet (remove the parchment paper). Drizzle with olive oil and season lightly with salt and pepper and cook for 12-15 minutes or until tender.
3. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs until broken up. Season lightly with a little salt and pepper. Heat the butter in a pan over medium heat. Then pour the eggs into the pan. Use a spatula to pull the eggs from the outer edge of the pan to the center of the pan while they cook. Repeat this process until the eggs are light and fluffy.
4. Layer your toast with prosciutto, scrambled eggs, and asparagus. Then top with lemon zest, basil, and Parmesan if desired. Serve immediately.
Prep time:5 mins; Cook time:10 mins; Total time:15 mins.
1-pound fresh asparagus, trimmed
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt, or to taste
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons dried bread crumbs
cooking spray
Preheat a 5.8-quart air fryer to 400 degrees according to manufacturer’s instructions. Place asparagus spears in a large bowl and toss with olive oil and seasoned salt. Combine grated Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs in a bowl. Toss with asparagus spears until evenly coated. Lightly spray the air fryer basket with cooking spray and add the asparagus in a single layer. Air fry to desired doneness, 7 to 10 minutes. Serve warm.
