Monkeying around!

I love spring and all the warmth and beauty it brings, but I find myself becoming impatient with having to wait for the fresh local produce season to hit, so I have learned to find ways to keep my mind lifted by indulging in something that is sweet yet nutritious, like bananas.
Introduced to America in 1876 at the Centennial Exhibition in Philadelphia, bananas had a somewhat sorted start in the United States.
Making their entrance during the Victorian era, the idea of eating a suggestively-shaped fruit was considered so inappropriate that historical recipes call for bananas to be cut up and served covered up to disguise their suggestive shape. I kid you not.
Now considered the world's most popular fruit, Americans now consume more bananas than apples and oranges combined.
Unfortunately, banana prices do rise and fall, and the reason for their fluctuations is a little ironic. It's because bananas are sexless, and have to rely on cuttings from one tree in order to make another tree, which results in issues with productivity.
Despite price changes, bananas are worth having at hand because not only are they delicious but also nutritious, making them the perfect packaged, grab ‘n’ go snack.
Offering us a good natural source of vitamin C, bananas can help combat the formation of free radicals that cause cancer and offer fiber that can help lower our risk of colorectal cancer, too.
A study conducted by the Imperial College of London found that children who ate just one banana a day had a 34% less chance of developing asthma and adding bananas to our diet can help lower our risk for cardiovascular disease, as well.
According to a study at the Hypertension Institute at St. Thomas Hospital in Tennessee, those who consumed 4069 milligrams of potassium per day had a 49% lower risk of death from ischemic heart disease than those who consumed less than 1000 milligrams of potassium per day.
High potassium intakes are also associated with a reduced risk of stroke, protection against loss of muscle mass, preservation of bone mineral density and reduction in the formation of kidney stones.
Bananas are also beneficial in the treatment of diarrhea and they can even help preserve our memory and boost our mood, too.
With all these great benefits that bananas bring, we’d have to be monkeys not to eat them. Speaking of which, did you know that monkeys find that a banana is easier to peel if you start at the bottom of it, not the top, and separating bananas apart from the bunch will also help them stay fresher longer. So will wrapping the top of their stems with multiple layers of plastic wrap. Doing so prevents them from releasing a gas that speeds their ripening. That said, if you have green bananas you want to ripen quickly, simply keep them in a bunch and stick them in a brown paper bag in a warm place.
If you have a recipe that calls for an overripe banana and you don’t have one, simply microwave a cut up banana for a few minutes and it will help its texture degrade.
My top banana tip is to always buy them on sale, even if you don’t plan to use them, then freeze them for later use in quantities you use.
Here now are some delicious ways to add the sweet, tropical, and uplifting taste of bananas to these most beautiful, God-given spring days. Enjoy.
Quick ‘n’ Easy, Cheesy Banana Pudding Cups
Small in size, big on taste and nutrition.
3 bananas (approximately 1 cup)
8 ounces neufchatel (or cream) cheese
1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
1 tablespoon Chia seeds
1-2 tablespoons powdered sugar (or pure maple syrup)
pinch fine sea salt
6 vanilla wafer cookies
TOPPING (optional)
Fresh banana slices
Whipped topping
Chocolate curls or mini chips
In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat bananas until they are mashed and only slightly lumpy. Add cream cheese and heavy cream, then beat on high speed until very well blended, about 5 minutes. Stop the machine, scrape down sides, add chia and powdered sugar (or maple syrup) and beat on high for 4 minutes. In the bottom of six small dessert cups, place one vanilla wafer, if using, then spoon approximately 1/2 cup of pudding over top of the wafer. Place pudding cups in the refrigerator to set and chill for two hours or up to overnight. Before serving, top, if desired, by placing a thin layer of thinly sliced fresh Chiquita bananas over top of pudding, add a dollop of whipped cream, then garnish with a few chocolate curls or mini chocolate chips.
NOTE: To add flair, arrange some banana peels around the rim of the glass just before serving.
Large Party Serving Suggestion: Instead of spooning into individual cups, place all the pudding into a one-quart dip bowl then surround the bowl with vanilla wafers, or your favorite dipper. Garnish with fresh slices of banana, if desired. Approximate servings per recipe: 6.
Dear Sister Jeanne’s Best Banana Bread
1/2 cup melted unsalted butter or vegetable oil, plus more for greasing pan
1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup toasted pecans, chopped
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon unrefined mineral sea salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/4 cup sour cream (or plain yogurt)
1/2 cup brown sugar, lightly packed
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
4 soft, very ripe, darkly speckled medium bananas, mashed (about 1 1/2 cups)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter one 9-by-5-inch loaf pan.
Whisk together the flour, pecans, granulated sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg in a large bowl. Whisk together the eggs, melted butter, buttermilk, brown sugar and vanilla in a medium bowl; stir in the mashed bananas. Fold the banana mixture into the flour mixture until just combined.
Pour the batter into the buttered pan and lightly tap the pan on the counter to evenly distribute the batter. Bake until browned and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out completely clean, about 1 hour. Let the bread cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then turn out onto a rack to cool completely.
No-Bake Elvis Energy Bars
I turned Elvis’ favorite snack into a super-healthy, convenient bite.
4 bananas, your favorite ripeness
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
1/2 cup almonds
3 cups old fashioned oats
1/2 cup ground flaxseed
2 teaspoons ground Saigon cinnamon
1 teaspoon unrefined mineral sea salt
1 tablespoon pure olive oil
16 ounces pure peanut butter (one jar)
1/2 cup chia seeds
4 scoops banana protein powder
10 ounces (1 bag) dark chocolate chips (optional)
Spray the bottom of a 9x 12-inch glass pan then line with parchment paper or plastic wrap and set aside. In the bowl of a sturdy mixer, blend banana and vanilla until smooth. Add almonds, oats, flaxseed, cinnamon and salt and blend for another minute or two, or until smooth. Add chia, olive oil, peanut butter and protein powder. Mix until the mixture is well combined. It will be very thick and sticky. Stir in optional chocolate chips. Spoon mixture into prepared pan. Spray hands with cooking spray then flatten pan until it looks even throughout. Slice the pan into 32 bars then store bars in the freezer-they can be eaten directly from the freezer without thawing. Approximate servings per recipe: 32 bars. Nutrition per serving: Calories 238; Fat 12g (sat 3g.); Sodium 133 mg; Potassium 261 mg; Carbohydrates 24g; Fiber 4g; Sugar 8g; Protein 10g.