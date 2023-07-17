Stylist/Photographer: Laura Kurella
Though used in dried forms since ancient times, peas have been growing in American soil only since 1493 (apparently thanks to Christopher Columbus), and have been eaten fresh only since the sixteenth century.
Not a vegetable my mother liked, peas didn’t make an appearance on any plate placed in front of me until later in life, which resulted in making me hesitant to try them.
In truth, the only reason I even gave them any effort or thought at all was due to the urging of a girlfriend. She worked tirelessly to convince me that fresh, gourmet peas were so worth it. She said I had to grow some and see for myself because as she put it, “You don’t know what you’re missing,” so, I did.
While waiting for them to grow, I still harbored many misgivings, so I decided to look them up and see if there was anything redeeming about them to help me talk myself into eating them without any reservations.
Discovering that peas are indeed unique, I was drawn in like a moth to a flame when I found that they offer an incredible amount of protein in those little pods. In fact, a 100-calorie serving of peas, which is about 3/4 cup, provides more protein than a whole egg, or even a full tablespoon of peanut butter.
Coming to us in three general types: English, snow, and snap, peas offer us many options, too.
English peas, or shelling peas as they are sometimes called, are peas that are fully ripened within a fibrous pod that is then opened (known as shelling) to remove the peas, and tough pod discarded before cooking.
Snow peas offer a tender pod, and are harvested when the peas inside the pods are still immature, enabling the entire snow pea and pod to be eaten whole, which is delightful especially when stir-fried.
Snap peas offer the best of both worlds, allowing them to be harvested when peas are still immature like snow peas, and the option of eating them raw or cooked. Its edible pod makes the snap the most versatile pea, enabling us to pick when immature, or leave it on the vine to form mature peas then shelling and eating like an English pea. Or, the third option, which is to cook when mature, with both tender pod and inner peas still intact.
In the end, I carry a certain amount of regret for waiting so long to sink my teeth into a pea of any kind, especially since I’ve developed quite a fondness for those snow peas. Whenever I see them now, I can’t help but pause for a moment to offer up a prayer of thanks to my now departed friend who, because of her determination, brought peas and happiness into my life.
Today our garden is popping with peas, especially since hubby decided to try some different varieties this year. One is the Taiwan Sugar Pea, which is also known as the queen of the Orient and the ultimate sugary sweet pea for stir fries and salads. Offering crisp pods that are delicious cooked or raw, he was drawn to them when he read that they melt in your mouth. Another is a snow pea that can also be left to develop into a snap if desired. We went this way because he prefers the peas while I prefer the baby pods, so we needed to have something that would provide us with the best of both worlds in one plant.
With a beautiful summer in full swing and everyone’s gardens and farmer’s markets bursting with green goodness all its seams, here now are some emerald studded ideas that turn peas into happiness you can eat. Enjoy.
Laura Kurella is an award-winning recipe developer, food columnist, and author of the new culinary memoir, “MIDWEST MORSELS,” which celebrates the old-fashioned flavors of the Great Lakes Midwest. She welcomes your comments at laurakurella@yahoo.com.
Flaky Cod in a Fresh Veggie Cream Sauce
Prep time: 15 minutes; Cook time: 30 minutes; Total time: 45 minutes. Yield: 6 servings.
SAUCE
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
3 tablespoons cornstarch
2 cups half and half
1 cup milk
3 tablespoons grated Parmesan
unrefined (colored) mineral sea salt, to taste
ground black pepper, to taste
FISH
6 high-quality cod filets
1/4 teaspoon unrefined mineral sea salt
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs (optional)
3 cups of your favorite type of lightly-steamed peas (or preferred green vegetable)
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. To prepare the cream sauce: In a medium sized saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Slowly add the cornstarch, and stir for about 1 minute. While whisking constantly, slowly add half and half and milk, stirring until well combined. Stir in Parmesan cheese. Reduce heat to low and whisk occasionally for about 10 minutes until sauce becomes rich and creamy, adding more milk, if needed to reach a consistency of a thin gravy. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, then set aside, and hold warm.
To prepare fish: Spray a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray then place fish into the dish. Sprinkle it with salt. In a microwave safe glass cup, combine butter and garlic then microwave for 30 seconds or until butter melts. Using a basting brush, brush butter-garlic mixture over fish, reserving any leftover mixture.
Sprinkle with seasoned breadcrumbs (if using) then pour any remaining butter mixture over the top of the fish. Pour prepared cream sauce into the spaces between the cod, pouring enough sauce to fill up the dish just so the tops of the filets are still visible, not covered.
Place the pan in a preheated oven and bake for 25-30 minutes or until the cream sauce starts bubbling. When the sauce starts bubbling, turn the oven setting “off” and turn the broil setting “on.” Broil pan for about 3-5 minutes, or until the tops of the fish start to turn golden brown. Keep a close eye on the pan to make sure it doesn’t burn, which can happen quickly, so keep watching! Remove the pan from the oven and serve immediately.
Alternate Quick-Cooking Method: Grill or pan-sear fish skin side up first. While fish are cooking, combine butter-garlic mixture with breadcrumbs (if using) and set aside. Once the outer edges of the fish begin to show evidence they are cooking through (color changes), flip fish over to cook skin side down. Using a spoon, divide butter-garlic mixture evenly over all filets. Cover and cook just until the fish become firm and flakes easily, just a few minutes. Serve by spooning prepared cream sauce onto plates then placing fish on top of the sauce, then sprinkling with lightly steamed peas (or preferred green vegetable).
Garden Green Hummus
Prep time:5 minutes; Total time: 5 minutes. Yield: 4 (1/4-cup) servings
1 cup cooked (shelled) peas
1 cup cooked chickpeas, drained
1/4 cup water
2 tablespoons avocado or olive oil
1 teaspoon ground cumin, or to taste
juice of 1/2 a lemon
1 tablespoon tahini (optional)
unrefined mineral sea salt and black pepper, to taste
Bring cooked peas to room temperature (by cooling or warming under running water). Drain well then transfer to a food processor bowl. Add cooked and well-drained chickpeas, water, and oil. Process until smooth or to your liking. Add cumin, lemon juice, and tahini (if using). Pulse until well blended then taste and season accordingly with salt and pepper. Serve as a dip or a spread.
Oh-so-pleasing Peas
Prep time: 5 minutes; Cook time: 20 minutes; Total time: 25 minutes. Yield: 6 serving
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 pound shelled green peas
1 tablespoon chicken stock
unrefined mineral sea salt and ground black pepper, to taste
Garnish: Crisped peppered bacon, crumbled
In a skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion, stirring and cooking, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add peas, then stir in stock. Season with salt and pepper. Cover, and cook until the peas are tender, about 10 to 15 minutes.
Garnish with crisp bacon, if desired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.