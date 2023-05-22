While Memorial Day is intended to honor those who have died while in service to our country, most of us can’t help but also reflect on all those who have passed, especially since we lost our father over Memorial Day weekend.
With him passing in front of me (when I was just nineteen) it made this weekend stick out in a very painful way. Then the universe decided to bring my first grandchild into the world during this very same time of year, which helped to pull my heart in an opposite direction.
Walking in the yard pondering this heartfelt holiday, I noticed an abundance of wild, purple-petaled violets being cradled in what seemed to be a moving sea of emerald hearts. This caused me to wonder if it was the Earth’s way of honoring those who fought to protect this land and made the ultimate sacrifice with their own life.
In recent years, losing three of my siblings in nearly as many years, I have come to learn much about loss, the hard way, but I have come to find it vital to approach each day (and sometimes every hour) with a grateful heart.
To be thankful for every breath, even if it comes with the aches and pains of aging.
To celebrate, not mourn, those who have gone before us, and to be thankful for what they brought into our lives.
As we age, loss does come more often. I have learned that when we begin to feel ourselves sink into sadness over a loss, it is important to force ourselves to answer the question, “What did I gain by knowing them?”
It is important to do this because the pain we feel at a loss is commensurate with the joy that they brought into our lives.
Likewise, recalling the joys that they brought into our lives helps to release a special healing energy that can help lift and carry our hearts through the dark days of grief.
I’ve also learned that Vitamin C is a natural mood-lifter and antidepressant too, and what’s interesting is a half-cup serving of tender violet leaves can provide the same amount of vitamin C as four whole oranges.
Containing a host of phytocompounds that herbalists have long used to treat skin and respiratory ailments, wounds, headaches, anxiety, swelling and more, it turns out that those violets can indeed soothe both our bodies and hearts, and in oh-so-many mood-lifting ways.
So long as they are not sprayed or commercially purchased, true violets can be edible, and best collected in the spring (now) from the wild where they tend to grow organically and wildly in your own yard.
Long considered to have leaves and blooms that are healthful, scientists confirm that violets are indeed rich in vitamins C and A, and loaded with valuable antioxidants called flavonoids, which also gives them color and many health benefits.
While there are many varieties of violets, African is not a true violet, and should not be used or consumed.
Pansies are also not to be confused with violets. True violets have two petals pointing up and three pointing downward, while pansies have four petals pointing upward and only one pointing down.
One of my favorite ways to preserve the healing benefits naturally found in violets is to bottle them, such as in vinegar, which can then be used in food or for personal care.
Boasting salicylic acid and anti-inflammatory properties, a violet vinegar can act as a nourishing and healing facial skin toner, and when added to baths (about 1/2 cup) it can soothe tired and achy muscles and combat fungal infections, too.
When diluted with equal parts water, this violet vinegar can be used as a hair rinse to help relieve itchy scalp, dandruff, and remove soap residue, and it can be dabbed on a sunburn to help relieve their sting.
Speaking of stings, a violet vinegar can also provide relief from bug bites. Simply soak a cotton ball or tissue in it, full strength, then press it on the bite area, applying until pain subsides.
High in Vitamin C and A, combining 1/2 ounce of this vinegar with 1/2 ounce of water creates a shot that boosts your immune system, and combining it with oil and your favorite seasonings will create a special salad dressing that is uniquely nutritious and delicious, too.
Here now are some special ways to infuse this purple, hearted protector to your precious days along with a prayer for all those who have passed, especially those who did so while earning purple hearts.
Laura Kurella is an award-winning recipe developer, food columnist and author of the new culinary memoir, MIDWEST MORSELS. She loves to share recipes from her northern Michigan kitchen and welcomes your comments at laurakurella@yahoo.com.
Spring Violet Salad
1-2 cups violet flowers and leaves
other salad greens (optional)
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon honey
1/2 teaspoon mustard (optional)
1 garlic clove, pressed
unrefined mineral sea salt, and pepper, to taste
1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons pine nuts, or sunflower seeds
In a large bowl filled with clean water, submerge violet greens. Sprinkle with salt then, using hands, agitate water and leaves gently to cleanse. Rinse in a colander, then toss or shake to remove excess water and place on paper towels to finish draining, then move greens to a salad bowl.
Dump water and replace with clean water, then add blooms and then repeat the process, this time being gentler with agitation, and leaving blooms on paper towel to drain while you mix dressing.
In a wide mouth jar with a lid, combine olive oil, vinegar, honey, mustard (if using), garlic, salt, pepper and lemon juice. Place the lid on the jar and shake well. Taste, adjust seasonings if needed, then drizzle over violet greens and other greens (if using). Toss greens then plate. Sprinkle blooms over plates then finish with tossed pine nuts or sunflower seeds. Serve immediately.
Bloomin’ Violet Ade
3/4 cup water
1/3 to 2/3 cup fresh purple violet petals
4 to 5 tablespoons granulated sugar, or sub, to taste
Juice from 2 medium lemons
Garnish: Fresh lemon slice and violet bloom and leaves (optional)
In a non-reactive saucepan, bring water to a boil. Remove from heat and add violet petals. Cover and let steep for 15 minutes.
Stir in sweetener until it dissolves. Cover and let steep until cooled to room temperature.
Stir in lemon juice. This will cause a color change to a brighter hue.
Cover and steep in the refrigerator for 24 hours or up to 3 or 4 days if desired.
To serve, fill two 10- to 12-ounce tall glasses with ice cubes. Strain the violet-lemon syrup through a very fine sieve, pressing down to extract as much liquid as possible, over the ice cubes, dividing between the two glasses.
Add water or club soda for a fizz. Stir, then taste and adjust with more fresh lemon juice, sweetener, or ice cubes, as desired. Garnish (if desired) with a slice of fresh lemon and a fresh-picked violet.
Wildly Violet Vinegar
Use it in marinades, for both meats and vegetables, savory dishes, or any other dish which calls for vinegar.
Choose which vinegar you like. Lighter ones, such as white wine vinegar, champagne, or rice vinegar work wonderfully, but you can also use white balsamic vinegar or even simple white vinegar. I suggest you experiment by making micro batches, and see which vinegar flavor you prefer.
Any jar will do, but if you use one with a metal lid be sure to place a piece of parchment paper over the jar before screwing the lid on because the metal will react with the vinegar. When using acidic ingredients, I use reusable storage lids (plastic) made for mason jars.
Forage and gather your wild violet blossoms that have not been sprayed, exposed to car exhaust, or other harmful chemicals. If flowers have dirt/debris on them, rinse and dry then place in a clean, dry jar, filling the jar at least half way with flowers.
In a small saucepan add your chosen vinegar and heat until just beginning to simmer. Pour the hot vinegar over the blossoms in the jar, leaving at least 1 inch headspace, then cover.
Place the jar in a dark cupboard or area, and allow it to infuse for a minimum of a week.
Once infused, strain away solids and store in a cool, dark place.
NOTE: Vinegar can be infused without heating vinegar first. However, it will take about six weeks to fully develop.
Wildly Violet Vinaigrette Salad Dressing
1/4 cup Wildly Violet Vinegar
1/2 cup favorite salad oil
1 teaspoon creamy peanut butter (optional)
1 teaspoon honey
1 tablespoon white or black sesame seeds (optional)
salt and pepper, to taste
In a jar with a lid, combine all ingredients, then seal the jar and shake very well to blend. Alternatively, use a device to blend well. Use immediately. Store unused under refrigeration.
