This September brings many new thoughts to mind, and a big one this week is the excitement over Ebels producing cooking videos to compliment my recipes here in the Cadillac News.
Look for information, including a special QR code, on this page that gives you, as a Cadillac News reader, exclusive first dibs on viewing our very first cooking video. Hope it helps you to cook up something great. Watch the video here:
Aside from this exciting new video series now dancing in my head, I was also recently wondering, “Do you ever have moments where songs just seem to play randomly in the back of your mind?” I ask because it seems that September is one of those months that triggers this the most in me (outside of Christmas), causing all kinds of songs with the word, “September” in them to play almost continually, like a movie soundtrack, in the background of my mind.
The first song that always comes to mind was one of my father’s favorites that was sung by Frank Sinatra, “Try to remember that time in September when love was new and oh so mellow…” His love for that song still causes tears to pool in my eyes whenever it comes to mind.
My mother, however, was on the opposite end of that mood spectrum. She had a love for Neil Diamond’s “September morn, we danced until the night became a brand-new day…,” a song that lifts my heart with the memory of Mom dancing around her kitchen while listening to it.
My hubby has also inadvertently joined my September soundtrack repertoire because it’s a song he tends to play often during this month, which is Earth, Wind and Fire’s “Do you remember the 21st night of September? ... Ba-dee-yaha, say, do you remember? Ba-dee-yaha, dancin’ in September. Ba-dee-yaha, never was a cloudy day…” A truly uplifting September song if ever there was one!
With this song having me dance around my own kitchen, much like my own mother did, it reminds me of just how precious time is, and while we don’t like saying “Goodbye” to summer, we should instead turn our thoughts forward and celebrate the amazing autumn that’s being ushered in.
We northerners know better than to waste a single glorious day that’s warm enough to be outside, so I say let’s celebrate this autumn fully by firing up our grills and cooking up some delicious September chicken treats while we allow any old September song to come and dance its way through our minds, especially if it’s an uplifting one!
Whether tailgating or simply hanging out in your own backyard, you can never go wrong with chicken, especially if you have a little time to plan ahead.
One thing to keep in mind while cooking chicken is that while it is safe to eat once it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees, wings, thighs, and legs taste better when you cook them to between 175 and 200 degrees then hold them at this temperature for a short time. The reason is that doing so renders the collagen, which makes the chicken even more tender, juicy, and delicious. Plus, the extra grill time guarantees a crispier skin.
If you do plan on tailgating and don’t want a lot of fussing, simply pre-cook your chicken up to a day in advance at home, then simply reheat and crisp them up on the grill at your tailgate event.
Here now are two terrific ways to cook up some outdoor autumnal poultry treats, and thanks to Ebels, you’ll be able to watch Stephanie Adkins and I prepare one of this week’s recipes.
Look on this page for the special cooking video link, and for an additional, “third” September chicken recipe, look for my recipe card available exclusively at Ebels. Enjoy.
Laura Kurella is an award-winning recipe developer, food columnist and author. She enjoys sharing recipes from her northern Michigan kitchen and welcomes comments at laurakurella@yahoo.com.
Great for outdoor gatherings because all the heavy lifting is done in an overnight marinade.
CHICKEN
4 pounds chicken wings, legs, or thighs
1 gallon-size food-grade plastic bag
2 tablespoons Five (or 7) Spice blend
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon freshly-ground peppercorns
1 tablespoon ginger powder
1 teaspoon unrefined (colored) sea salt
2 teaspoons red pepper flakes (optional)
1/2 cup cornstarch (or arrowroot powder)
sheet of parchment paper
Garnish: 1 tablespoon freshly-minced cilantro or parsley (optional)
SAUCE (optional)
1/2 cup oyster sauce
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup fresh orange juice
3 cloves garlic, grated
2 teaspoons freshly-grated ginger
Dash of hot sauce
1 teaspoon cornstarch
Fresh cilantro or parsley (optional)
Under cold water, rinse chicken pieces well, then drain on a wire rack.
In a gallon-size food grade bag, combine all the spices then seal the bag and shake well to blend.
Place a sheet of parchment paper on the counter then transfer the drained chicken pieces to it, placing close together as possible.
Using fingers, sprinkle half of the spice blend evenly over the top of the chicken pieces then turn all the chicken pieces over and repeat on the other side.
Move all the pieces of chicken into the plastic spice bag then seal the bag, removing as much air as possible, with pieces arranged closely and in one even layer. Set bag in the bottom of the refrigerator for at least 8 hours overnight to marinate before cooking.
When you are ready to cook the chicken, open the plastic bag and add the 1/2 cup of cornstarch. Seal bag, leaving air in it, then shake the bag, rotating it, so that the cornstarch can coat all the pieces of chicken.
To Grill: Preheat the grill to 400 degrees, selecting burners so that there is a hot side and a cooler side. Once the grill is preheated, use tongs to place the chicken on the “hot side” grill grates, avoiding having the pieces touch. Grill for roughly 20 minutes covered, checking to make sure none are over danger zones. Once the chicken develops a nice crust (don’t worry if some appear burned or charred), flip the chicken pieces over, switching places of the charred pieces with those that are still light brown to help cook the chicken more evenly. Grill for another 20 minutes, or till chicken appears well grilled, then flip all pieces over one more time, moving them all over to the cooler spot on the grill.
Lower the temperature of the grill to 200 degrees and allow chicken to coast in the cooler zone for about 10 minutes. Remove to a heatproof serving plate or bowl and drizzle with sauce, if desired, then sprinkle with cilantro or parsley (if desired) and serve.
Sauce: In a small saucepan, combine oyster sauce, water, orange juice, garlic, ginger, hot sauce, and cornstarch. Place the pan over medium heat and cook, stirring, until it boils. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for a couple of minutes, or until the sauce thickens and clears.
To Bake (convection/traditional/air fryer): Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Spread chicken out in a single layer directly on the oven’s rack. Place a rimmed tray lined in foil beneath the chicken to catch any drippings. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, then flip pieces over and bake for 30 more minutes. Reduce oven to 200 degrees, and allow chicken to coast for 10 to 15 minutes before serving. To serve: Drizzle with optional Sticky Chicky Sauce
These can be pre-grilled a full day in advance of tail-gating, then simply re-heat on your grill at the event, and then baste with the sauce.
24 whole chicken wings
oil, for grill
16 ounces (1 bottle) favorite Buffalo (or barbecue) wing sauce
Using a sharp knife, cut the wing tip end off, discard (save for future use/soup stock-making), then saw knife between the knuckle of the wing to divide it into 2 winglets.
Rinse winglets, pat dry.
Heat the grill to medium-high then, using grill tongs, dip a wad of paper towels in oil, then carefully rub the grill grate until glossy and coated.
Grill the wings, covered, flipping occasionally, until they are golden brown, crispy, and completely cooked through, about 20 minutes. Keep a close eye on the grill: if there are flare-ups or the wings begin to burn, move the wings to a cooler part of the grill or reduce the heat. You don’t want grill marks on the wings; just a nice and even golden-brown color. Right before serving, pour wing sauce into a bowl then using tongs, dip winglets, one by one, into the sauce, coating well, then return to the grill. Continue to cook until the sauce has caramelized or as desired. Serve immediately or hold warm until serving. Approximate servings per recipe: 6.
