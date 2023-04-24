Vidalia Derby!

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 6, which means it is in direct competition with Cinco De Mayo as far as my food column is concerned.
I thought it wise to “trot” out this column now to give you a chance to get ahead of the pack and have your kitchen all saddled up and ready to get out of the gate right along with this oh-so-famous horse race!
Excitement for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, which is often billed as the “Greatest two minutes in sports,” has been an annual tradition that is filled with much pomp and circumstance, from the fascinators (hats women wear) to the mint juleps that are a “must” to sip, there is just something special about a spring get-together that involves dressing up, drinking, gambling and good food that can’t help but be fun and uplifting, even if you don’t like horses!
While this year’s menu has yet to debut (as of this writing) in past years I was fortunate to grab an interview with the Vidalia Onion council (VOC) and learn about their partnership with Churchill Downs.
“We’re proud to announce our continued partnership with the Kentucky Derby,” said VOC Chairman Cliff Riner in an interview. “Once again bringing together two ‘rites of spring!’ It’s an exciting time of year for us as we ship Vidalia onions to grocery store shelves for all to enjoy in their spring and summer recipes.”
Churchill Downs Racetrack was excited about pairing with the VOC at past year events, too.
“We’re thrilled to have the Vidalia Onion Committee as a returning sponsor,” said Mike Anderson, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack. “We’re looking forward to enjoying the official menu dishes including this unique sweet onion, while we eagerly watch the races.”
Getting the inside track, I got some chef intel on the menu that year, which included a Seared Chicken Breast with Pancetta, Vidalia Onion and Fennel Cream, Short Ribs with Vidalia Onion Demi, and more.
“Vidalia onions have always stood out as an intriguing ingredient for me to prepare,” said Churchill Down’s Interim Executive Chef Kenneth Hardiman, “Their sweet, mild flavor plays well in a variety of dishes, making Vidalia’s the perfect fit for Derby fans to enjoy when at the racetrack or entertaining at home.”
The Vidalia Onion Committee has also partnered with Chef Alon Shaya (a James Beard award-winner, and owner of Pomegranate Hospitality) to create unique recipes for home chefs and Vidalia onion enthusiasts alike. These recipes include Vidalia Onion and Chicken Gumbo, as well as Caramelized Vidalia Onion and Mushroom Toast with Sherry and Gruyere Cheese. These recipes are being made available on the Derby’s website.
While all Vidalia onions are sweet, not all sweet onions are Vidalia. A distinct Granex seed is grown in 20 South Georgia counties, blooming into a sweet, juicy bulb that is harvested, packed, and sold on or after the official pack date determined by the state’s agriculture department, resulting in a Vidalia onion.
First discovered in the 1930s, the Vidalia onion is truly like no other, so be sure to grab plenty before they are gone!
To help you saddle up your kitchen for this year’s races, here now is a special selection of Derby menu recipes courtesy of the Kentucky Derby.
To view more Derby recipes visit kentuckyderby.com and keep an eye out for “Official Kentucky Derby 149 menu” under the recipe tab.
That will be where to find the recipes they are rolling out this year, when they do!
To view more Vidalia onion recipes, visit vidaliaonion.org. Enjoy!
Laura Kurella is an award-winning recipe developer, food columnist, and author of the new culinary memoir, MIDWEST MORSELS. She loves sharing recipes from her northern Michigan kitchen and welcomes your comments at laurakurella@yahoo.com.
Short Ribs with Vidalia® Onion Demi
5 pounds boneless short ribs, cut into 6-ounce portions
2 tablespoons Kosher salt
2 tablespoons coarse ground black pepper
4 cups yellow Vidalia® onions, peeled cut in large dice
1 cup carrots, peeled, cut in large dice
1 cup celery, cut in large dice
1/2 cup garlic, whole, peeled
1/4 ounce fresh oregano leaves
1/2 ounce fresh thyme
1/2 bunch parsley
1/4 cup your favorite whiskey
1 quart red wine
1 quart veal demi-glace
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 cups Vidalia® Onion, Julienned
Season the short ribs on all sides evenly with salt and pepper. Heat a large skillet over a high heat to the point it begins to smoke. Place the short ribs directly on the hot skillet and sear on all sides. Approximately 3 minutes per side. Place seared short ribs in a cake pan with high sides. In a stock/sauce pot, sauté the onions, carrots, celery, and garlic. Cook for 5 minutes. Add the fresh herbs and cook for an additional 3 minutes. Add whiskey to deglaze pan (careful of flare ups). Add red wine. Add veal demi-glace and boil for an additional 5 minutes. Pour mixture over the short ribs. Cover with plastic wrap and then cover with foil. Cook @ 225 degrees for 8 hours. Remove from the oven and separate the meat from the liquid. Strain the liquid. In a medium saucepan place olive oil on medium-high heat and cook Vidalia® onions until caramelized, add liquid mixture and simmer for 20 minutes. Ladle Vidalia® onion demi over short ribs. Enjoy!
Seared Chicken Breast with Pancetta, Vidalia® Onion and Fennel Cream
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon garlic, thinly sliced
1 cup fennel, julienned
1 cup Vidalia® Onion, julienned
1/4 cup Pancetta, small diced
4 chicken breast, 6 ounces
Kosher salt, as needed
black pepper, as needed
1/2 cup lemon juice
1 cup chicken stock
1/2 cup red wine demi (Refer to Recipe)
1/4 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon lemon zest
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 tablespoon melted butter
2 tablespoons flat leaf parsley, chopped
Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add olive oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add Vidalia® onions, garlic, and fennel. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove garlic and fennel mixture from pan using a slotted spoon; reserve mixture to the side. Increase heat to medium-high heat. Add pancetta, sauté 5-7 minutes or until crisp. Remove pancetta from pan using a slotted spoon; reserve pancetta. Season chicken generously with salt and pepper; sauté 5 minutes on each side. Remove chicken from the pan. Add lemon juice to the pan to deglaze; bring to a boil, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Cook until the liquid almost evaporates (about 3 minutes). Return chicken to pan. Add chicken stock and red wine demi; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, cover, and cook for 6 minutes or until chicken is done. Remove chicken from the pan. The Internal temperature should be above 165 degrees. Add heavy cream to the sauce in the pan, stirring with a whisk until smooth. Combine melted butter and flour, stirring with a whisk in a separate bowl Add the flour mixture to the sauce in the pan; bring to a simmer. Cook 3-4 minutes or until sauce thickens; stir in pancetta, garlic- fennel mix, and lemon zest and let simmer for an additional 2 minutes. Serve sauce over chicken and garnish with chopped parsley.
Woodford Reserve Cherries & Cream Julep
5 ounces cherry juice
half a vanilla bean pod (cut into small segments)
1 teaspoon powdered sugar
crushed ice
2 ounces favorite Kentucky bourbon (Woodford Reserve is recommended)
Garnish (optional): Mint sprigs, cherries, and vanilla bean pod
In a julep cup, pour cherry juice then add half a vanilla bean pod cut into small segments. Add powdered sugar and muddle or mix together. Add crushed ice to 2/3 of the cup. Add bourbon then top off with more crushed ice, and garnish (if desired) with a mint sprig, real cherry and vanilla bean pod.