Friends for Lake City Students supply drive is on

LAKE CITY — The Friends for Students of Lake City Schools group is in the midst of its eighth annual School Supply Drive this month.
The annual drive seeks donations to help students in need with a variety of items as they return to school, everything from school supplies to clothes to personal hygiene.
Kristine Keller, the founder of the group, said there is a focus again this year of helping those students who are homeless within the school district. Sadly, there are scores of homeless students each year.
Keller received a request from the high school specifically for men’s and women’s T-shirts, gym shorts, sweatpants and leggings ranging from small to large sizes.
All sizes of socks and underwear are needed as well. Keller asks that no used clothing be donated. She appreciates people wanting to help, but taking in used clothing creates a logistical problem. All clothing items that are donated should be new.
Snack food items are always popular and the kids really enjoy them. Anything from packages of crackers to energy bars to jerky to peanuts to gummy bears are greatly appreciated.
Personal hygiene items are also always in need for the students, Keller said. Some hygiene items usually requested are: towels, wash cloths, shower gels, soaps, shampoos and conditioners, razors, deodorant, tooth brushes and toothpaste. These can be normal sizes, travel sizes or those items you’d receive if staying in a hotel. Keller added that feminine products are also a need.
In addition, regular school supplies for all students, younger and older, are also needed and appreciated. Crayons for elementary students are especially needed again this year, Keller noted. Items such as two-pocket folders, three-ring binders, dry eraser board markers, and spiral notebooks are always in demand, too.
All donations may be taken to the Ardis-Missaukee District Library. There are totes inside for the purpose of receiving the items. The current school drive continues through this month and concludes the third week of September, though donations can be made throughout the school year and are picked up on a regular basis.
Tax-deductible financial donations are also welcome and greatly appreciated, said Keller. The donations can be made at the Wexford Community Credit Union branches in Lake City and Cadillac. Just let the tellers know and they will place the donation into the Friends of Students account. Checks made out to “Friends for Students” can also be mailed to P.O. Box 421, Lake City, MI 49651, or may be dropped off at the library as well.
Any area business that makes a donation will have its name included on brochures and mentioned on Facebook. Keller said the Tap House, Classic Chevrolet, and Fabulous Furniture of Cadillac have already made donations so far.
Keller, who started the Friends for Students group after noticing a kindergarten student who didn’t have a pair of socks in the winter time during the 2011-12 school year, said she is continually blown away by the generosity of the Lake City school district residents.
“I cry every fall when I see the generosity of this community and know we’re helping kids,” she said.
For more details, please check the Friends for Students of Lake City Facebook page. Keller may be contacted through the site as well.
