From 1 of 25 to only one in the world

CADILLAC — When 7-month-old Aedan Phoenix was diagnosed with a rare gene mutation last year, he was one of 25 known cases. But the recent addition of Kabuki Syndrome to his record makes him the only person in the world with both conditions.
Mom Heather Swartz said the last month or so has been a whirlwind for her family, and she’s even more uncertain of what the future holds for her son than before. There is very little information available about Aedan’s most rare condition, a mutation of his PRR12 gene, but Swartz said it’s considered to be degenerative, as is Kabuki Syndrome.
The two disorders share several symptoms, such as delayed growth and impairment of vision and hearing, but Kabuki has a stronger effect on internal function, often making it deadly, Swartz said. Aedan’s dual diagnosis has been a troubling reality for Swartz and her son’s medical team.
“It just makes the stuff that Aedan is going to go through so much harder,” she said. “And he’s the only child in the world that has the gene mutations together.”
Since Swartz received the news about Aedan’s Kabuki Syndrome, she’s doubled down on his scans to ensure that if any of his internal functions fail, it can be caught early. Aedan has already undergone surgery to remove a cataract in his left eye in an effort to improve his Neuro-Ocular Syndrome, caused by the PRR12 mutation. He now wears a pair of bifocal glasses.
In just a few weeks, Swartz is taking Aedan to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Chicago to have a feeding tube put in, in addition to have surgery performed on his ears to recover some of his lost hearing.
Though Swartz is eager to get Aedan into surgery and potentially improve his quality of life, it’s going to be a costly feat, and her family has organized a fundraiser to help cover the expense.
Swartz is a single mom and Aedan’s full-time caretaker. Between her constant in-state and out-of-state travel, as well as having to care for her oldest son Niko, Swartz was forced to stop working. To make matters worse, Aedan’s severely compromised immune system keeps her from being able to hire a part-time sitter.
“With PRR12, he had an immune compromised system, but his geneticist says it’s tripled with the Kabuki, so I don’t take him anywhere,” she said. “I don’t take him to the grocery store anymore, I don’t take him anywhere, because if he gets sick, it can kill him, so RSV or the flu, pneumonia, any of those will put him straight in the hospital.”
A spaghetti dinner benefit for Aedan is being held at the Marion VFW on Saturday, Jan. 21, with meals served from noon to 4 p.m. Attendance cost is $20 per family, and the suggested donation is $5 per plate. Swartz and her family have also been collecting donated items from local businesses for an auction, which will take place after dinner.
Aedan’s condition has recently generated some attention on social media, and thanks to a few popular TikTok creators, Swartz said more people have been donating through her GoFundMe page and Cashapp account.
It’s been a stressful period for Swartz, but she’s no longer alone in her confusion and fear about what it means to have a child with a mutation of the PRR12 gene. After the Cadillac News published a story on Aedan Phoenix in November titled “Cadillac child 1 of 25 worldwide with rare disorder,” Swartz was contacted by another individual whose child has been diagnosed with the same mutation.
Even though it’s a comfort to find someone to relate to, both Swartz and the parent she’s connected with are still unsure about what the PRR12 gene mutation means for their children’s futures.
“There’s really just not much to go off when it comes to PRR12; there’s not a lot there, and it’s scary,” she said. “We sit there and we try to compare the similarities between our kids, and there are a lot of similarities, but there’s also differences.”
Despite the uncertainty, Swartz has been encouraged by the strides Aedan has made in a matter of weeks. The doctors told her he may never speak or walk, but he’s already come close to doing both. Swartz said Aedan is also very intelligent and constantly curious about the world around him.
There are rough waters ahead for Swartz and her son, and as Aedan grows, there will be more complications to tackle, especially with the added pressures of his Kabuki Syndrome. But she plans to take things one step at a time and do everything she can to help Aedan thrive.
Those interested in donating items for Aedan’s auction can contact Tina Ankney at 231-468-8114.
