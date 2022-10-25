The growing season may be over, but that does not mean that the work is done. Frost seeding is a cost-effective, low effort, way to enhance the biodiversity of your property by spreading native seed during the winter months, mimicking the natural lifecycle of native wildflowers and grasses.
Site preparation for a winter time frost seeding is fairly simple, but one of the most important aspects of preparation is first addressing the invasive species at your seeding site. Invasive species are prolific seed producers and quick colonizers, so addressing invaders like autumn olive and spotted knapweed is critical to the success of the seeding. If that work was has not been done ahead of time, seeding efforts might prove for naught, as problem weeds will likely take over in the spring when you are expecting to see your seeds sprout.
The best candidate areas for frost seeding are sites with bare or exposed soil. This is because there will be fewer plants competing against the seed. If the selected site is heavily vegetated with undesired, non-native grasses, it may be necessary to till the site to increase seeding success. These exposed soil locations are also great spots to target for seeding, because they are essentially open doors for invasive species, which are often the first species to grow in a disturbed area.
Spreading native seed between December and March mimics the lifecycle that naturally occurs, with plants ripening in the late summer and early fall, and dropping seeds throughout the fall and winter. The natural freezing and thawing cycles are necessary to promote the germination of native seed, and can actually help work the seed into the soil, a critical aspect of seeding success. Many native species in the region cannot germinate without this freeze-thaw cycle, which botanists call cold-moist stratification. Other added benefits of spreading seed during this date range are: seed spends less time exposed to soil impurities that may cause disease, and reduced pressure from rodents, birds or other critters that may eat the seed or otherwise reduce germination.
The best time to perform frost seeding is early in the morning when the soil is frozen and a thaw is expected during the day. This reduces the chance for soil compaction, while providing the desired soil heaving that improves seed-to-soil contact. Planning to seed when snow is in the near forecast can help prevent seed from blowing away, and conceals them from seed loving wildlife.
Another important aspect of frost seeding is the ease with which it is implemented. Most frost seeding does not require heavy equipment for soil cultivation, specialized planters, or even straw to cover the area. Smaller sized areas can simply be done by walking around and broadcasting the seed by hand.
Probably the most important part to a frost seeding is selecting the right seed and source. Many frost seeding mixtures for pasture lands include sweet clover and birdsfoot tre-foil. While these species have been used historically in pasture settings, landowners have moved away from them because of how invasive they become. Landowners should be cautious when purchasing from big box retailers with packaging labeled “native wildflower mix”. Many of these mixes contain invasive species, like baby’s breath, or species not found in Michigan, or that may be native to southern Michigan but not found this far north.
Native species such as coreopsis, blazing star, golden rod, coneflower and black-eyed Susan are far better suited for our climate and soil conditions. These plants also come with the added benefit of being great for our native pollinators. Including native warm season grasses like little and big bluestem, Indian grass, and switch grass bring a host of other added benefits, because they are deep-rooted, long-lived, perennials with considerable tolerance to relatively low pH, low fertility and drought. Native grasses, either alone or in combination with native wildflowers, can be planted to reduce soil erosion, improve water quality and provide wildlife habitat.
With all the hard work done over the winter, when spring temperatures arrive and moisture frozen within the soil melts back into water, the seeds are in the perfect place and ready to sprout.
When planning for a frost seeding, long-term management should always be something that is considered. Pulling invasive plants, or spot spraying with herbicide, before they are able to establish a foothold in the seeding area, is important to long-term success.
For more information about NCCISMA, visit our website at www.northcountryinvasives.org or contact us by phone at 231-429-5072, or email at NCCISMA@macd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.