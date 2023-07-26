The Lake City and McBain football players took part in the traditional three-day summer football camp this week, Monday through Wednesday. The Ramblers met in the mornings under the watchful eye of head coach Pat Maloney, assistant head coach Ryan Pace, and staff, and the Trojans met in the evenings under the guidance of head coach Kyle Smith and longtime assistants Don Duddles, Jeff Hinkston, Shawn Cole, and staff.
McBain and Lake City both earned a playoff berth and finished with a 5-5 mark last year. The Ramblers open at home against non-league foe Lakeview on Friday, Aug. 25, and Lake City opens at home the same evening against non-league foe Cheboygan.
Presaseason practice for football in Michigan begins Monday, Aug. 7.
