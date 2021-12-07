Edge habitat is the boundary where two different plant communities meet. Edge habitat is associated with a diversity of vegetation. How effective edge habitat depends on the diversity and quality of the plants that offer food and cover. Just as importantly, those plants need to create a gradual transition from the tall forest trees to the relatively short crop or grass field next to it.
Edge Wildlife
Most transitions are abrupt, but the direct change from low ground cover in a crop field to tall trees doesn’t benefit wildlife like a gradual transition. What many wildlife species prefer is a wider, more gradual border area. A minimum of 30 feet, but preferably wider zone of grasses, weeds, shrubs, vines and small trees offer the berries, seeds, browse and insects helpful to wildlife.
The eastern wild turkey and whitetail deer are among the more popular species that relies heavily on edge habitat. Habitat edges provide for an abundance of food, cover and transition areas for these species. Not all wildlife species benefit from an abundance of edge habitat. Forest interior bird species requiring continuous forest avoid edge habitats. In management, there are often tradeoffs to what your goals are for the property.
Creating a Forest Edge
The transition edge can be created by planting a diversity of shrubs or small trees adjacent to mature timber. Another option is to encourage the area to revert naturally to native plants. Stop grazing, mowing, or cropping the area and the natural succession process will probably work in short order. A light disking will help weeds and other native species to establish more quickly.
If the trees in the forest are close to one another, the edge can be improved by thinning the tree stand. Consider a commercial timber sale, or cutting trees for firewood. Thinning the stand near the edge allows sunlight to reach the forest understory. The sunlight then promotes more growth for plants that offer food and cover for wildlife.
Creating Forest Openings
An option or addition to creating edge on the outside of tracts of forests is to create openings within the forest. Clear-cuts can initially create abrupt edges and cutting patterns determine the amount of edge created. Creating the maximum amount of edge entails creating elongated circles or having irregular shaped cuts. The process of leaving islands of residual trees significantly increases the amount of edge created.
Ungrazed clearings in a forest diversify the habitat and offer woodland birds such as wild turkeys the annual weeds, grasses and seedlings that poults need. With selective thinning, fruit and nut producing trees, den trees and snags can be left for more food and cover for wildlife.
Creating Edge in Fallow Fields
Creating an edge in a fallow field can be accomplished in a variety of ways. A temporary way to increase edge is to plant crops like corn or sorghum. In this instance, crops would not be harvested and allowed to stand into spring to provide the maximum benefit. Long term options include planting warm season native grasses like switchgrass, big blue stem and Indian grass.
Tree and shrub plantings can also be combined to create additional edge within the native warm season grass plantings. The same edge creation tactics of planting islands of trees and having irregular shaped plantings will increase the amount of edge and effectiveness of wildlife usage. Diversity in these plantings will increase usage and attractiveness for wildlife.
Your Local Conservation District
Your local conservation district is staffed with incredibly knowledgeable resource professionals. An initial call to your district office could be the start to a lifelong commitment to managing your property. There are a variety of programs helping landowners reach their management goals.
And the best part of contacting your local conservation district is that the consultation is free. Even seasoned property managers can benefit from having another set of eyes on their property. Programs and services are voluntary, you get to decide the improvements you would like to implement. Be warned, you may never look at your property’s potential the same.
Mark Sweppenheiser is the District Manager for Osceola-Lake Conservation District.
