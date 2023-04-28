God Bless Their Memory
DAD AND MOM
Submitted by Dori Goodall (written by her father Robert Fitzgerald)
It has been in my mind and heart to put into words and on paper the treasures I have in memory of my Dad and Mother and their work. My children and relatives need to know the relationships, places, and things along with the training that made me what I am today at eighty-nine years of age.
Dad’s name was Biblical. He was born January 25, 1876. Mom was born June 6, 1886. My earliest recollection was of our large spacious home that my dad built in Falmouth, Michigan. There were three large bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs. A large kitchen, a dining room, large living room and one bathroom with a place for a wash basin. There were shelves in the back and hooks all around the walls for coats and bib overalls.
Saturday night was always bath night preparing for Sunday School and Church on Sunday. A lot of work for Mother God bless her memory.
Having devotions with reading the Bible and prayer, and Sunday services at the Church of the Nazarene, was always a must. I remember Dad and Mother each praying. All our names were brought to the throne of Grace.
Dad and Mother were very good providers. There was always something to eat in the house. We had chickens, pigs, at least two, and a cow or two for milk. In the winter there was salt pork, canned fruits and meat. Most of the winters we had a quarter of a cow and a half of pig in the freezing weather hanging in the granary. Before I was allowed to cross the road to Dad’s sawmill, I could hear the sing of the saw in a cut of the rhythmic sound of the exhaust of the twenty-four-horse powered Port Huron Steam Engine that powered the mill.
As us boys grew older it was our job to keep the saw dust from piling up and stopping the elevator that dragged the saw dust from out from under the big saw. I have said many time, “If you have not played in a pile of saw dust, you just haven’t played.”
As a small boy, I would always keep my distance as I walked by the north side of the engine to the back where the slab saw was and where the fireman was busy keeping the steam pressure at about one hundred twenty-five pounds.
Then thrashing time came. Dad had worked all winter on the grain separator to ready it for this time, about the middle of July. I was always proud of my Dad as he pulled the thrashing machine through town. Everybody stood on their porches to watch the Family thrashing machine move through town.
I remember in about 1930 early August, when I was in the seventh grade and the school window was open. I heard Dad’s steam whistle blow and blow a long blast like it would never stop. Later we learned that Dad was thrashing at Tom Boven’s place and Dad summarized that a small stone had entered the thrasher cylinder and ignited the dust. Everything burned to the ground. It was only a few days and Dad had another gran separator and was back on the road working for the famers around Falmouth.
Then came the Zidervine Hill climb, a sand road about a quarter of a mile. Us boys would walk several miles the day Dad would pull the separator up that hill. What a demonstration of power as the
twently-four-inch-wide back wheels of the steamer burrowed into the sand road all the wile puffing and barking until it finally made it to the top. Wow! In my mind at that time, our steamer was just unstoppable.
For two or three years before we left home, my brother and I helped Dad on the thrashing tour. I drove the old Model T water tank truck and my brother tended the separator. Dad was a professional a bunting the separator in the barn and lining up the engine, so the belt wound run without coming off. I still can see Dad eyeing the engine with the separator in the barn and firing the steamer. He ran the whole procedure with amazing know-how.
Dinner and supper were my favorite indoor sport; food- meat and vegetables in abundance.
In the late thirties a man came, by the name of Ottis Hillard, who built a dam on the Clam River that ran through Falmouth. He put a turbo water wheel that ran a generator that would light up the little town of Falmouth. We had streetlights even on the winter coasting hill. The lighting on the hill let us coast down with sleds, toboggans, skis, etc. Wow! What a time we had in the winter. The dam only held for a few years and out it went. Whom did they get to run the big generator on the dam? Dad’s big Steamer. On went the lights again. Everybody could hear that Steamer’s exhaust all over town. I was sure proud of my Dad! He and his machine lit up the town for several days until they could get the generator fixed. When the above work was over and the thrashing done, Dad would carefully back the Old Steamer in its place in the Sawmill where it would set until the farmers brought their logs in for Dad to cut up into the lumber and timbers they specified. When us boys got old enough, we were trained to help Dad and that we did.
One day it was my turn to fire the engine and keep a good head of steam for Dad to get his work done. He would cut a whole log up and keep the board feet in his mind and memory. Then he would write the sum of it down on his paper he had pined up on a post near him. I was always amazed at his memory. One day as I was throwing wood into the firebox, it was very hot, I heard Mom’s voice say, “Be very careful!” It came to me so loud I turned around immediately, expecting to see Mom, but… She was not there or anywhere around. That is the care of Dad and Mom. They were always warning us to be very careful with the saws.
One day after I was married, we came home to see Dad and Mom. I had at that time a good and promising job in the oil field. I said to him while he was in this workshop, busy as usual, “Dad, I know you taught us boys to get a job and stick to it. You told us a rolling stone gathers no moss, but the Lord has called me to preach His Word and I am scheduled for the fall semester to prepare to pastor at Olivet Nazarene College.” He bowed his head and was quiet for a moment. Then he looked me square in the face and exclaimed, “Yes, that’s right son, but a sitting hen does not get fat either.” Wow! Was that ever an affirmative answer! He backed me up in word and money, what he could. God bless his memory.
I left in the fall of 1947 for Olivet Nazarene College, along with my wife and three children. After we had been there for two years, the Temple Church of the Nazarene called me for a weekend meeting. I preached to some of the guys I worked with in the oil field. One night, of all people, Dad and Mom drove nineteen miles from Falmouth to hear their son preach. They sat up near the front. How thrilled I was to have them there. After the service they both came up to shake hands with me. Mom said with tears in her eyes, “Son, you preached like you have been preaching for forty years.” She could not have said anything that was more encouraging to me than that. God Bless their memory.
