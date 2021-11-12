During the protestant reformation, Martin Luther was constantly under attack.
Due to the unending pressure, he occasionally battled with depression. One gloomy day, Luther’s wife Katherine came downstairs dressed in a black dress. Martin looked at his wife and asked, “Who died?” With a solemn voice, Katherine said, “God is dead!” Luther was puzzled and promptly replied, “What do you mean, God is dead? God cannot die.” To which she replied, “Well, it sure seems like God is dead by the way you’ve been acting.”
He got the point! From that time forward, Martin Luther stopped looking at his problems and started looking to his God and would later be inspired to write about A Mighty Fortress Is Our God.
William Cowper was born on November 26, 1731. When he was 6, his mother died. Later, as a student at boarding school, he was frequently bullied. Somehow, William endured the abuse and excelled in his studies. After high school, he went to law school. Although offered a high-paying job with the government, he never practiced law due to his constant bout with depression.
At one point, William was engaged to be married to a young lady he courted for seven years, but days prior to the wedding, her father refused to allow his daughter to marry him. William was devastated and walked away under such a cloud of despair, he attempted suicide several times. Once he drank alcohol mixed with opium and morphine, but his poisonous cocktail failed to end his life. On another occasion, he hired a horse-drawn carriage to take him to the River Thames, where he planned to jump off the bridge and drown himself. Mysteriously, the London fog became so thick, the driver got lost. After riding around for an hour, he refused to drive any longer. When William stepped out of the carriage, he was practically on his doorstep. On a third attempt, William fell on a long knife, but somehow the steel blade broke in two in the fall. He suffered injuries, but his life was spared. On a fourth attempt, while trying to hang himself, a neighbor stopped by unexpectedly and cut him down before he suffocated.
Life was spinning out of control, so in December 1763, Cowper was committed to St. Albans Insane Asylum. Six months into his stay, he read in the Bible how Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead. William was intrigued by Jesus’ love and sympathy for those who were suffering. In the course of time, he was converted to Christ. One might think William’s conversion to Christ would deliver him from his emotional struggles, but it did not turn out that way. William Cowper battled with depression his entire life.
In 1766, William Cowper was introduced to John Newton, author of “Amazing Grace.” Cowper’s friendship with Newton seems like a strange alliance. Cowper was a tormented soul who battled depression. Newton, on the other hand, was a bold preacher with an amazing conversion story. The good friends spent a great deal of time together. Like Newton, William Cowper was a hymn writer. Cowper’s signature song is There Is A Fountain. In another hymn, he sums up God’s sovereign dealings from his personal experience when he pens the words: “God moves in a mysterious way, His wonders to perform; He plants His footsteps in the sea and rides upon the storm.”
Cowper’s life was peppered with discouragement, despair, depression and death, much like ours. Fortunately, his friend stood beside him through the highs and lows. John Newton never abandoned him. Cowper lived in the shadows of depression his entire life. He was haunted by suicidal thoughts and emotional distress. Although Cowper never overcame his depression, he was not consumed by it. His faith did not fail, partially because he had a close friend. John Newton could have easily abandoned him, but he did not and would not give up on his friend.
Depression causes a person to feel isolated, alone and hopeless. If you battle against a spirit of depression, don’t listen to the devil who tells you there’s no hope. Depression is a formidable foe, but it is treatable. It does not need to define you or control your life. Seek counseling. Find a supportive friend. Get some exercise. Spend time in prayer. Claim the promises of God. Get plenty of sleep.
Only God knows how many suicides have been prevented because of the loving support and personal involvement of a friend in the life of a tormented soul. Everyone needs a friend like John Newton. Everyone needs to be a friend to the William Cowpers in their world. At times, it may seem hopeless, but as long as Jesus is alive, there is hope. When it’s all said and done, as William Cowper discovered, we, too, will find that God works in a mysterious way His wonders to perform.
