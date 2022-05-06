Gone
by Natalie Davis
My family has hunted mushrooms in the woods of Missaukee County for four generations. It is where we would travel from our home in southern Ohio. It is the reason my parents moved here in 1985 and why each year still my family gathers here every spring. It is where my parents’ ashes are scattered. This year would mark the addition of another generation; the fifth generation of Willis’ to experience the joy mushroom hunting the same woods as their great-great-grandparents.
Some of my most precious memories are of hunting mushrooms with my family. From my siblings and I in the woods with our parents and grandparents — the girls wearing frilly head kerchiefs Grandma made, to the last hunt I did with my dad finding a patch of over 100 yellows to his extreme pleasure. And all the times between as we grew up and introduced our children to our love of hunting mushrooms, and now their children.
But this is not a storybook tale with a fairytale ending. It is the story of misguided intentions, bad science, and even greed.
Each spring we drive warily to our familiar hunting grounds. Our fear – the woods might be gone, fallen to the blade under the guise of “forest management”. Our fears are founded some years. Lost is Randy’s Hill. Lost is The Rock. Lost is the backside of Log Pile Road. Lost is Rock Pile Road. All fertile mushroom woods which could be counted on year after year to yield the much-sought morel. Gone. But not just harvested – gently, respectfully removing trees while leaving the ground relatively unmarred. Leaving habitat for the wildlife. Leaving a chance the fragile morel will return. Gone, to bare, scarred dirt, not a tree standing. A barren wasteland.
Such was our first trip to the woods this year. As we traveled the familiar dirt road on our way to Four Corners we noticed a new cut. A dreadful sight, but not our woods we thought. Relieved, the Triangle is still standing. We turn the corner and top the hill. Something doesn’t look right. It is too light, the dirt road widened. Down the hill and back up. And there it is. Or rather, there it isn’t. Our beloved Four Corners. Gone. Barren. Brush strewn about so thick, dashing all hope of finding the last morel to grow here for decades.
My heart is broken. For my family. For the trees. For the Pileated Woodpecker, Rose-breasted Grossbeak, and Chickadee who talked to us. For the deer whose trail we would follow. For the coywolves who graced us with a glimpse of their magnificence. For all the creatures who called this place home. For other morel hunters who shared this woods and its bounty. And for the generations who won’t have the opportunity. The fond memories of family and friends, hunting, finding, laughing, loving now shadowed with the vision of the forest gone.
This is not a storybook tale with a fairytale ending. It is a cautionary tale and one that has a moral: The public land owned by Michigan residents and managed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, must have more value than the board feet that sits upon it.
