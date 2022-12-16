Good Citizens Award to Xzara Miler Lake City High School
The Marie Therese Cadillac Chapter, of the Daughters of the American Revolution is pleased to announce Xzara Miller as the recipient of the Good Citizen Award for Lake City High School.
The DAR Good Citizens program is a wonderful way to recognize outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities. The student selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen must have met the following qualities:
Dependibility (truthfulness, honesty, punctuality etc.)
Service (cooperation, helpfulness, responsibility, etc.)
Leadership (personality, self-control, initiative, etc.)
Patiotism (unselfish loyalty to American ideals)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.