LC fans watching baseball at McBain

It was nearly perfect conditions Tuesday for those watching the baseball doubleheader at McBain between the Ramblers and Lake City. From the top of the hill overlooking the field you can get a nice vantage point and these Lake City fans took advantage of that. The well-groomed canine in the picture seems more interested in something away from the field, though. (photo by Mike Dunn) 

