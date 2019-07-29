LANSING — After Lake County declared a local state of emergency last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for the county.
After Lake County requested a governor's declaration on July 26 after declaring its local state of emergency on Monday, July 22 when heavy rainfall flooded the area on July 20. Whitmer declared her state of emergency earlier today, according to a press release.
“Lake County’s first responders and others have done a great job keeping the community safe throughout this emergency,” said Whitmer in a press release.
By declaring a state of emergency, the governor has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area. This now authorizes Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security to coordinate state efforts.
“This emergency declaration enables the state to provide personnel, supplies, equipment or other resources as requested by the county to help with recovery efforts," said Whitmer.
