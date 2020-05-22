LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, on Friday, extended the state's Safer at Home order to June 12, 2020.
The order also extends the temporary closures of places of public accommodation such as theaters, gyms and casinos.
“While the data shows that we are making progress, we are not out of the woods yet. If we’re going to lower the chance of a second wave and continue to protect our neighbors and loved ones from the spread of this virus, we must continue to do our part by staying safer at home,” said Gov. Whitmer. “If we open too soon, thousands more could die and our hospitals will get overwhelmed. While we ﬁnally have more protective equipment like masks, we can’t run the risk of running low again. We owe it to the real heroes on the front lines of this crisis – our first responders, health care workers, and critical workers putting their lives on the line every day – to do what we can ourselves to stop the spread of the virus.”
She signed another executive order Friday extending the COVID-19 state of emergency to June 19.
