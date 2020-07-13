LAKE CITY — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a vehicle collision Monday morning in Missaukee County.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said around 9:45 a.m., a 31-year-old Grand Rapids man was driving a vehicle eastbound on M-55 with his 31-year-old wife in the passenger seat.
Approaching the intersection with M-66, Yancer said witnesses indicated that the driver briefly hesitated before pulling out onto M-66 into the path of an oncoming semi traveling southbound.
The semi-truck, which was being driven by a 58-year-old man from Ellsworth, struck the passenger vehicle on the driver's side door.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene at the passenger was airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for treatment of injuries.
Yancer said there is no indication at this time that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, although the semi driver's blood will be tested as per requirements of his employment.
Traffic was being diverted northbound on Falmouth Road and westbound on M-55 while crews cleared the scene.
The crash is still under investigation at this time.
