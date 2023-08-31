The Lincoln Township Fire Department has been awarded $91,238.09 from a grant on behalf of the Department of Homeland Security through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) grand funding program for PPE (Structural turnout gear, a washer/extractor and dryer).
The proposed project application was for $95,800 with $4,561.91 being the Lincoln Township Fired Department’s five percent match.
“This grant will allow us to replace our current damaged, unsafe and unrepairable PPE,” said Fire Chief David Belden.
