LAKE CITY – The Greatest Fourth in the North road races in Lake City drew another large field of runners and walkers on Tuesday morning. More than 400 participated in the 5K race and the 10K races, not counting the 2K fun run. The road races are sponsored by the Lake City Athletic Boosters each year and are always well-organized with plenty of volunteers.
In the 5K field of 333 runners, it was Noah Jacobs of Owosso winning for the seventh time, crossing the finish line in 16:16. Dylan Lydic of Haslett was runner-up (17:17). Noah’s younger brother Ben Jacobs of Owosso took fifth place (17:40). Andrew Shafley, 20, of Lake City was the first Missaukee County runner to finish, taking sixth place overall (17:48).
Kelsey Jones, 34, of Lake City, who completed the Boston Marathon in April with her husband Zack, was the female 5K winner in a time of 20:05, just seconds ahead of former McBain track and cross country All-Stater Klaudia O’Malley (20:08). Two of the top Highland Conference cross country runners last fall, Chelsi Eisenga of McBain (21:51) and recent graduate Hadley Saylor of Manton (23:09) came in eighth and ninth overall among the 174 females in the race while Jane Koetje, 13, of McBain, came in 10th place (23:19).
Klaudia, 22, an All-American runner for the Grand Valley State University track and cross country teams, just resumed regular training after taking a few weeks off following the conclusion of the busy 2023 track season. She had not participated in the Greatest Fourth event since she was about 7 years old but decided to come to Lake City on Tuesday because of its convenience and the opportunity to gauge where she’s at in the early stages of her training.
“My coach said to stay in control and not go all out and that was my approach,” Klaudia reported after the race.
“I felt decent today. My goal was to come in under 20 minutes.”
Klaudia said she liked the 5K course and the atmosphere of the race.
“It’s a flat course, nice out and back and it’s well-marked. The final stretch is fun with everyone yelling and cheering.”
Noah Jacobs, 24, and his younger brother Ben, 22, have been participating in the Greatest Fourth road races for a decade. The Jacobs family owned a cottage near Lake City originally and came north every year from the time the boys were quite young. In recent years, the family relocated to a more spacious cottage in Houghton Lake but the tradition of being part of the Greatest Fourth event has remained for the Jacobs family and a number of their visiting friends as well.
“We love coming here,” Noah said after repeating as the 5K champ. “We wouldn’t miss being in Lake City on the Fourth. This has a special place in our hearts.
"Coming here is always fun for us and we really look forward to it. Plus, we know it’s for a good cause (helping the Lake City Athletic Boosters) and that’s an added bonus.”
Jacobs competed for the University of Wisconsin track and cross country teams after a stellar prep career running for Corunna High School. He graduated in 2022 and is an insurance agent today in his native Owosso but he continues to run about 45 miles per week and has kept in good condition.
“I just like to run,” he said. “If I’m going to do the 5K here then I might as well put in a good effort. My goal today was five flat (per mile) and I was pretty close to that.”
Brandon Wernette, 30, of Boston was the 10K winner this year (36:43) after coming in as runner-up or third place at that distance numerous times before.
“It feels awesome to finally win,” he said with a broad smile standing with wife Rebecca and parents Greg and Patty Wernette of Novi, who have had a cottage up here for many years.
“I started coming to Lake City with my family when I was 13. This is my 17th year running here on the Fourth and the first time I’ve won.”
Wernette, an adjunct English professor at Tufts University who is presently residing in Philadelphia, said winning is nice but just being part of the Greatest Fourth event is the real reward.
“Coming to Lake City is always a highlight of the summer,” he said. “It’s so chill here, so beautiful.”
Lake City graduate Nick Woodward, 34, of Walker, the son of Bill and Patti Woodward, came in fourth overall (40:29).
Brothers Caiden Helsel and Connor Helsel, 15, of Lake City took on the 10K distance and fared well. Caiden (40:54) was fifth overall and Connor (42:24) came in sixth.
McBain graduate Emily Gandolfi, 25, of Falmouth, repeated as the 10K female champ (43:50), coming in eighth place overall.
