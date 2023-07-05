LAKE CITY – It was another successful year for the Lake City Athletic Boosters organizing and running the Greatest Fourth in the North road races on Tuesday morning. Another large field of more than 400 runners and walkers participated this time around and everything went smoothly and efficiently, as usual.
There were many new faces and many familiar faces among the runners and walkers, as there are every year.
One familiar face in the 10K event is Brandon Wernette, 30, of Boston. Wernette, an adjunct English professor at Tufts University, makes the trip west each year to be in Lake City and visit his parents Greg and Patty Wernette of Novi, who have had a cottage here for many years, and to take part in the Greatest Fourth 10K race.
Wernette, who keeps in good shape and runs 40 to 45 miles per week, has finished as runner-up or in the top three more times than he probably likes to remember but this year he crossed the finish line before anyone else, completing the course in 36:43.
And he admitted afterward it felt awfully good.
“This is awesome,” he said with a broad smile while standing with wife, Rebecca, and his parents in the city park.
“It feels awesome to finally win. I started coming to Lake City with my family when I was 13. This is my 17th year running here on the Fourth and the first time I’ve won.”
It may have been a first-time winner in the 10K race on Tuesday but that was not the case in the 5K race.
Noah Jacobs, 24, of Owosso won for the seventh time, finishing in 16:16. Noah, who competed in track and cross country for the University of Wisconsin after a stellar prep career at Corunna High School, is an insurance agent in his hometown these days but the passion for running remains nonetheless.
Taking part in the Greatest Fourth event is a longstanding family tradition for he and his younger brother Ben and, in more recent years, their mom Diane Jacobs as well. The family comes north from Owosso every summer and the boys have been running in Lake City each Fourth since 2013. And with good results, too.
“If I’m going to do the 5K here then I might as well put in a good effort,” he said. “My goal today was five flat (per mile) and I was pretty close to that.”
It’s the atmosphere of the event that keeps bringing the Jacobs family back year after year, along with a number of their friends from the Owosso area who come north to visit and are also runners and have taken part in the races over the years.
“We wouldn’t miss being in Lake City on the Fourth,” Noah said.
“This has a special place in our hearts. Coming here is always fun for us and we really look forward to it. Plus, we know it’s for a good cause (helping the Lake City Athletic Boosters) and that’s an added bonus.”
Dylan Lydic of Haslett was runner-up (17:17) in the 5K race. Ben Jacobs took fifth place (17:40) Tuesday. Andrew Shafley, 20, of Lake City was the first Missaukee County runner to finish, taking sixth place overall (17:48). Robert Dykhouse, 15, of Manton was eighth overall (17:54).
Former McBain track and cross country standout Klaudia O’Malley cruised to first among the female runners, crossing the finish line in 17:57. Klaudia, a first-team All-American distance runner at Grand Valley State University, came to Lake City on Tuesday morning with her mom Tasha, who was a race volunteer on Tuesday. Klaudia’s main mission was getting in a good workout and she acquired the first-place medal at the same time.
Taylor Pangburn, 18, of Lansing was runner-up among the ladies (18:30). Marathon runner Kelsey Jones, 34, of Lake City was third (20:05). Two of the top Highland Conference cross country runners last fall, Chelsi Eisenga, 15, of McBain (21:51) and recent graduate Hadley Saylor, 18, of Manton (23:09) came in eighth and ninth overall among the 174 females in the race while Jane Koetje, 13, of McBain, came in 10th place (23:19).
In the 10K race, Emily Gandolfi, 25, of Falmouth repeated as female champion (43:50), taking eighth place overall.
Max Henige, 18, of Naperville, IL, was runner-up to Wernette (39:21). Lake City graduate Nick Woodward, 34, of Walker, the son of Bill and Patti Woodward, came in fourth overall (40:29). Brothers Caiden Helsel and Connor Helsel, 15, of Lake City took on the 10K distance and fared well. Caiden (40:54) was fifth overall and Connor (42:24) came in sixth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.