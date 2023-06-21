LAKE CITY – The annual Greatest Fourth in the North road races are scheduled this year for the morning of Tuesday, July 4. The event is one of the biggest and most popular in the state for runners and walkers, each year drawing several hundred to downtown Lake City to participate.
There is a 2K fun run starting at 7:30 on the morning of the Fourth, followed by the 10K at 7:45 a.m. and the 5K at 7:50 a.m.
For those who register online prior to June 30, the fee is $10 for the 2K fun run, $40 for the 5K run, and $45 for the 10K run. Starting June 30, though, the fee increases to $15 for the 2K run, $50 for the 5K, and $55 for the 10K. To register, go to the Everal Race Management site and follow the links or go to www.lakecitymich.com.
Runners can still register on the day of the race starting at 6 a.m.
Trophies will be awarded to the overall in-person male and female 5K and 10K finishers. First, second and third place medals will also be given to the male and female 5K and 10K finishers in all age groups. T-shirts will be given to the first 500 participants.
Full results will be posted following the race at the city building garage, and posted online at www.runmichigan.com or the enmotive website. Awards will be presented following the race but you must be present to pick up the award.
The road races are sponsored annually by the Lake City Athletic Boosters and there are dozens of volunteers involved, assuring the road races are always well-organized and well-run.
