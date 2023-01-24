Greening up the vape landscape

CADILLAC — After Mike Dershem started to notice disposable vapes were getting discarded similarly to how people would throw cigarette butts out of car windows, he knew he needed to do something.
As the owner of the two Another Vape Shop Cadillac locations, Dershem said he realized that if he is going to sell these products he should start recycling them. Dershem started collecting them and offering a discount to customers who recycled them.
The result was four or five boxes of disposed vapes getting taken during the city’s spring and fall collections of household hazardous waste. He plans to on continuing the collection.
“I’m selling these things, so I want to be responsible,” he said. “Something needs to be done with these things. They need to be taken care of and not thrown away in the trash. They have batteries in them.”
Dershem said he doesn’t care what kind they are or how many a person has. He will take care of them. While he has been taking them to the household hazardous waste collection days, Dershem said he also has been trying to work something out with Padnos.
While it will entail the vapes being disassembled, Dershem said he is willing to do the work because it is important and with so many vapes being sold they need to be properly disposed of.
“To me, it doesn’t matter. As long as it is a disposable vape, I will happily take them and dispose of them,” he said.
He said with the future of vaping going to the more convenient and smaller disposable vapes, Dershem said he hopes other vape shops in the area will start recycling them.
